Jun 15, 2025



High Tide (GTK4/libadwaita TIDAL Client for Linux) Hits Flathub

The app has been in development for a while but installing (and updating) the app has thus far required going to the project’s GitHub page, finding the latest Flatpak file produced from the build system, then manually installing it.

No more.

High Tide is now available on Flathub as a ‘verified’ app (important for Linux Mint users, as the distro hides unverified Flathub listings by default).

In adding itself to the shelves of the most widely-used Linux App Store, High Tide will be more readily accessible and easily found by Linux users who subscribe to the TIDAL music streaming service and want to make the most of their subscription.