news
Programming Leftovers
Henrique Dias ☛ Maintaining Open Source Projects
Besides this project, I have others, but they are usually less heavy on maintenance, whether because they’re smaller scoped, or because they’re clearly personal projects, or because they don’t have that many users.
Pijul ☛ Pijul - Elpe. Yaks big. Razors bigger
Elpe is a library to describe build environments from other Linux distributions, and run scripts in these environments in containers. This project tries to bridge the gap between a purely functional, almost fully bootstrapped Linux distributions like Nix, and a more mainstream package manager like Debian and Ubuntu.
I started thinking about this topic when trying to add a CI system to the open source Nest, which I’ll blog about in a near future.
Python
Didier Stevens ☛ New Tool: myipaddress.py
This is a new tool that I use for IPv4 operations, like generating a list of CIDRs based on ASNs, checking if IPv4 addresses are members of CIDRs, … Here is the man page: [...]
Austin Z Henley ☛ The fastest way to detect a vowel in a string - Austin Z. Henley
I was nerdsniped recently: What is the best way to detect if a string has a vowel in it?
This is trivial, right?
But as I started getting into it, I realized there is much more to this. I challenged myself to come up with as many ways to detect a vowel as possible. I even asked a few friends to give it a go. Which is the fastest? Which should never be used? Which is the most clever? Which is the most readable?
This post involves 11 different methods of detecting a vowel, algorithmic analysis, dissembling Python bytecode, inspecting the CPython implementation, and even looking at compiled regex opcodes. Let's go.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Codeberg ☛ Three Algorithms for YSH Syntax Highlighting
On Zulip, I was asked how to write a syntax highlighter for YSH. Let's compare these ways of doing it: [...]
