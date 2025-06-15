Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen 6: Powerful Linux laptop launches with RTX 5070 Ti, Ultra 9 275HX and space for up to 96 GB RAM

news

The sixth generation of the Kubuntu Focus M2 has now arrived. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is installed as standard, boasting a maximum boost clock speed of 2,350 MHz, 115 watts of TPG and an additional 25 watts of Dynamic Boost. An Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX is on board, and the motherboard features an Intel HM870 chipset. Two DDR5 memory slots are available for up to 96 GB of 5,600 MHz RAM.

Up to three M.2 2280 SSDs can be utilized. One SSD is connected via four PCIe Gen 5 lanes, while the other two SSDs each have four PCIe 4 lanes. In principle, the performance differences between the two types of PCIe lanes are unlikely to be any noticeable in everyday use. SSDs of various sizes from Samsung or Crucial can be mounted, such as the Samsung 9100 Pro with a maximum data transfer rate of up to 14,800 MB/s. The 16-inch IPS display has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600, a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz and is said to deliver 100% sRGB color space coverage. G-Sync is supported, and the maximum brightness is specified as at least 525 cd/m².