posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 15, 2025



Quoting: Windows 10 is ending – How to switch from Windows 10 to Zorin OS in 10 easy steps - Real Linux User —

In one of my recent articles, “Windows 10 is ending – Making the move to Linux”, I already gave you, as a current Windows 10 user, information and a lot of reasons to help you consider switching from Windows to one of the available Linux distributions and keep your hardware running for more years to come. This is because Windows 10 is soon coming to an end. In October 2025, Microsoft will stop formal support and technical assistance for the Windows 10 operating system. In another article, I provided a simple, step-by-step walkthrough to help you make the switch from Windows 10 to the popular Linux Mint on your machine. Now, in this new article, I want to do the same, but by focusing on a switch from Windows 10 to the incredible Linux distribution Zorin OS. I believe that Linux can provide a fantastic alternative to the operating system experience. In my opinion, Zorin OS is even friendlier and, in some ways, more powerful to use than Windows itself. I am confident that the walkthrough in this article will help you make the transition from Windows 10 to Zorin OS in a seamless manner.