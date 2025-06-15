EmmaDE6 RC 1 features maintenance and documentation updates

Luckfox has just launched a new development board with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi Zero, but based on the Rockchip RK3506B system-on-chip. The Lyra Zero W is designed to offer a low-cost, compact solution for embedded Linux development, priced at $16.99.

Calendar is the default calendar application on Ubuntu. Its main purpose is to show date, day, month and year. It also has features like scheduling, making appointments, reminders, synchronizing with your online calendars and so on. Now let's start reading about Calendar below.

Coming three months after Kali Linux 2025.1, the Kali Linux 2025.2 release introduces a completely revamped Kali Menu to follow the MITRE ATT&CK framework structure, helping users more easily find the right tool for their needs.

Featuring a high-quality all-aluminum chassis, the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 notebook ships with no less than three AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors that customers can choose from, including AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 with 8 cores and 16 threads, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 with 10 cores and 20 threads, and AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with 12 cores and 24 threads, all featuring the AMD Radeon 800M graphics.

This is a major change for Nitrux, but the team had no choice due to the discontinuation of Plasma’s LTS (Long Term Support) releases. Until now, Nitrux devs based their NX Desktop on the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS releases while they were working on a major rebase on the KDE Plasma 6 series, while waiting for the Maui Shell to be ready for mass consumption.

Coming one and a half months after Mixxx 2.5.1, the Mixxx 2.5.2 release introduces initial support for the Arturia KeyLab Mk1 controller and updates support for the Denon MC7000, DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Twister, Hercules DJControl Inpulse 500, Numark Mixtrack Platinum FX, Traktor S2 MK3, Traktor S4 MK2, and Traktor S4 MK3 controllers.

KDE Frameworks 6.15 is here to improve accessibility and keyboard navigation throughout the System Settings app, improve support for right-to-left languages like Arabic or Hebrew in search and password fields throughout the Plasma desktop and KDE apps, and improve support for screen readers when navigating Kirigami-based apps and System Settings pages.

Coming two months after PeaZip 10.4, the PeaZip 10.5 release improves speed and RAM usage when opening archives, improves representation of archives with complex structures, improves archive editing, improves smart sorting of file names, and adds support for system tools entries on Linux.

EmmaDE6 RC 1 features maintenance and documentation updates

The Emmabuntüs Collective is pleased to announce the release of the new Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 6 RC 1 64-bit on June 9, 2025. This version is based on Debian 13 RC 1 Trixie and the XFCE/LXQt desktop environments.

This new version of our distribution mainly concerns updates of its embedded software following the release of Debian 13 RC 1, as well as the update of the excellent Debian beginner’s handbook for Trixie which now includes a German version, this language being also supported by our distribution. You will also find in this release the Debian standard reference manuals supporting the following languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Japanese.

