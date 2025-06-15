news
EmmaDE6 RC 1 features maintenance and documentation updates
The Emmabuntüs Collective is pleased to announce the release of the new Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 6 RC 1 64-bit on June 9, 2025. This version is based on Debian 13 RC 1 Trixie and the XFCE/LXQt desktop environments.
This new version of our distribution mainly concerns updates of its embedded software following the release of Debian 13 RC 1, as well as the update of the excellent Debian beginner’s handbook for Trixie which now includes a German version, this language being also supported by our distribution. You will also find in this release the Debian standard reference manuals supporting the following languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Japanese.