news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Throwing Money at Lawyers Can't Stop Us (It Never Did)
Even just trying to censor things can result in the opposite of the desired outcome
-
BetaNews Has More or Less Died After Experiments With LLM Slop, Is Linuxsecurity Next?
It doesn't seem like BetaNews knows what it's doing, let alone what it talks about
New
-
Links 14/06/2025: FDA Changes Priorities, Cassette Data Storage From The 1970s
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 14/06/2025: Steam Next Fest and Thoughts on Gemini
Links for the day
-
Site/Datacentre Maintenance Next Week
speed things up
-
Bulgaria: GNU/Linux Near 10%
The Bulgarian market seems to be changing
-
I Never Spoke to BetaNews. But BetaNews Wants to Ensure I Never Will, Either.
Sometimes just the reluctance to talk about it can say a great deal
-
Online Search or Large Search Engines Aren't Working Anymore
business models that directly compete with interests of Web users
-
Holidays and Breaks
I've hardly taken any long breaks since I got married
-
Danish OpenDocument Freedom
"year of Linux"
-
When Abusive Law Firms (Working for Microsofters Against Us) Assert That Someone Writing in Social Media About Himself is Confidential Information
There was no reason to throw "GDPR" into 2 SLAPPs; they know it, but the goal was to increase the cost of a Defence and lessen the incentive to challenge the SLAPPs
-
Links 14/06/2025: Wars and L.A. Distortion Effect
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 14/06/2025: Historic Ada Design and GeminiSpace.Club to Expire
Links for the day
-
Links 14/06/2025: India Plane Crash and Middle-Eastern War
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Friday, June 13, 2025
IRC logs for Friday, June 13, 2025
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):