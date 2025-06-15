Verifying that a file you downloaded or received is actually the one you were expecting is often overlooked or too time-consuming to do. At the same time, it has become very easy to get your hands on a file that has been tampered with, due to the mass increase of malicious webpages and other actors.

This tool aims to solve that. Hash-o-matic comes with a simple & clean UI, allowing anyone, from any age and experience group, to generate, compare and verify MD5, SHA-256 and SHA-1 hashes.

Hash-o-Matic also supports verifying a file with the help of a PGP signature.

This is free and open source software.