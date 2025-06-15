Free and Open Source Software

news
Hash-o-matic - generate, compares and verify MD5, SHA-256 and SHA-1 hashes
Verifying that a file you downloaded or received is actually the one you were expecting is often overlooked or too time-consuming to do. At the same time, it has become very easy to get your hands on a file that has been tampered with, due to the mass increase of malicious webpages and other actors.
This tool aims to solve that. Hash-o-matic comes with a simple & clean UI, allowing anyone, from any age and experience group, to generate, compare and verify MD5, SHA-256 and SHA-1 hashes.
Hash-o-Matic also supports verifying a file with the help of a PGP signature.
Cataclysm: Bright Nights is a roguelike with sci-fi elements
Cataclysm: Bright Nights is a roguelike with sci-fi elements set in a post-apocalyptic world.
While some have described it as a “zombie game”, there is far more to Cataclysm than that. Struggle to survive in a harsh, persistent, procedurally generated world. Scavenge the remnants of a dead civilization for food, equipment, or, if you are lucky, a vehicle with a full tank of gas to get you the hell out of there.
Fight to defeat or escape from a wide variety of powerful monstrosities, from zombies to giant insects to killer robots and things far stranger and deadlier, and against the others like yourself, who want what you have.
Find a way to stop the Cataclysm … or become one of its strongest monsters.
lule is a bash(y) alternative to pywal
lule is a bash(y) alternative to pywal by mostly using pastel to generate the full 255 colors from an image.
lule is divided in two separate scripts: lule and lule_colors. lule is responsible to generate colors and all other options related to color generation and is 99.9% of the code. In the other side lule_colors is extremely simple, it just sends those colors to apps like: all open tty’s, or firefox through pywalfox, or neovim…
Unlike pywal, lule generates all 255 colors, not just 8 (or 16). Many times, when you want to apply colors (especially in neovim) you need more shades of the accent color, and that is where lule becomes useful.
