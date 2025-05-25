Other Sites
Banana Pi’s BPI-Forge1 is a compact single-board computer based on the Rockchip RK3506J SoC, designed for digital multimedia processing, intelligent voice interaction, and real-time audio applications. The board supports a range of embedded use cases through its integrated audio and display subsystems, peripheral connectivity, and small form factor.
AAEON has introduced the EPIC-RPS7, a 4″ industrial SBC aimed at cost-sensitive applications like industrial control, PLC automation, and remote monitoring. It supports 12th to 14th Gen Intel Core processors (up to 65W TDP), bringing high performance to space-limited deployments.
Android Leftovers
- AlmaLinux OS 9.6 Is Out as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6
- AlmaLinux OS 9.6 distribution is now available for download based on and as a free alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6. Here’s what’s new!
- Mozilla Kills Pocket After Buying It
- NixOS 25.05 Released with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 Kernels, GNOME 48, and More
- NixOS 25.05 independent distribution is now available for download with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 kernels, GNOME 48, and more.
- Videos: GNU/Linux and Free Software in Invidious
Android Leftovers
- Latest Android beta update has me looking at my Pixel 6 Pro in a new light
- Immich 1.133 Photo and Video Backup Solution Drops with Major Changes
- Immich, an open-source self-hosted photo and video backup solution
- 9 Linux Distros I've Used Over 9 Years—Ranked
Linux Leftovers
- Why I'm Sticking With systemd-based Linux Distros
- 5 Great Linux Utilities to Monitor Your System Resources in the Terminal
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Development
New Extensions to GNOME
Games: New Steam Games for GNU/Linux, CachyOS Rising, Reverse Engineering LEGO Island
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and GNU/Linux
Go and Perl Programming
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
- Google app rolls out ‘Activity’ tab with Search history, more on Android
- I've used Windows all my life, so I dove in the deep end and tried Arch Linux
- Ubuntu Budgie 25.04: One of the Best Desktops on the Market
- Ubuntu Budgie is a beautiful, user-friendly, modern-looking desktop environment with plenty of customization options and exceptional performance even with resource-intensive tasks
Free and Open Source Software
- RefreshOS is a distribution built on the robust foundation of Debian
- RefreshOS is built on the robust foundation of Debian Linux and offers a blend of user-friendliness, speed, and elegance
- Open Transport Community Conference 2025 Call for Participation
- As hinted here before, in October this year there will be the first dedicated conference for the Open Transport community
Today in Techrights
Security Holes and Mindless Hype
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Making Postgres distributed with FoundationDB and Debugging Memory Leaks in Postgres via Heaptrack
Games: TeensyROM NFC Game Loading On The C64 and Steam Deck Just Got a Big Update
Red Hat Literally Buying Fake Articles, Latest Progress by Hans de Goede of Fedora
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
FSF and Educational Activities
today's howtos
This Week in GNOME and Sysprof in your Mesa
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and GNU/Linux Leftovers
Applications: Terminator, MCP Servers, Sublime Text
today's howtos
Games: StarVaders, SteamOS, GOG, and More
Android Leftovers
- I Hated Smart Glasses, but Google's Android XR Let Me See a New Future
- Why is the Open Document Format (ODF) important?
- Rhino Linux Unveils KDE-Based UBXI Desktop
- Rhino Linux debuts its first official UBXI KDE 6 Desktop port and starts testing RPK2
- 5 useful Linux tools that would never make sense on Windows
- What would a Microsoft engineer do to Ubuntu? AnduinOS is the answer
Free and Open Source Software
- How Big Tech Exploits Apps to Circumvent Privacy Laws & a Solution from Purism
- This Week in Plasma: time-of-day wallpapers
- This week we really ramped up the focus on bug-fixing in preparation for Plasma 6.4’s release in three weeks
- Deep Learning is no Intelligence
- Fedora Workstation 42 review - Strangely good and bad
- Mozilla: A smarter, simpler Firefox address bar
Today in Techrights
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Monado v25.0.0 and KDE Application Snaps
FreeBSD and Other BSD News
No Steam Deck Needed for SteamOS Anymore
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Red Hat Buying Coverage About Itself (and It Lacks Actual Substance), Fedora Admits It Wrongly Punished Peter Robinson Last Year, Fedora 42 Release Party Plans
Open Hardware: Arduino, Adafruit, ESP32, and More
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
- Google Glass Reborn? I Tried Android XR Smart Glasses, and One Thing Stood Out
- Terminator Linux Terminal App Updated After Prolonged Hiatus
- After a long break, the Terminator 2.1.5 Linux terminal app brings new features like split-session SSH cloning
- SiFive and Red Hat Collaborate to Bring RHEL 10 to RISC-V Development
- SiFive has announced a new collaboration with Red Hat to deliver a developer preview of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 for the RISC-V architecture
- Neptune OS is Debian made easy but, boy, does it need some housekeeping
- A media-ready remix with KDE, codecs, and clutter from its BeOS-flavored past
- Now KDE Users Will Get Easy Virtual Machine Management
- Zotac reveals next-gen gaming handheld with AMD Strix Point and Manjaro Linux
- Fedora 43 Drops GNOME X11 Support, Goes All-In on Wayland
- Fedora 43 moves to a Wayland-only GNOME experience
Best Free and Open Source Software
Red Hat: Fake Security, Buzzwords, and Paid-for Puff Pieces in Media That Does Advertising
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.8, Linux 6.12.30, Linux 6.6.92, Linux 6.1.140 and Linux 5.15.184
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.8 kernel
Games: Drop Duchy, SteamOS, and More
Today in Techrights
