today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Audiocasts/Shows
Linux Matters: Not a Bar or a Camp
Mark talks to students, Alan organises a Barcamp, and Martin uses starship
Instructionals/Technical
-
dwaves.de ☛ GNU GNU/Linux kvm virsh created snapshots do not show up in virt-manager
if virsh (terminal) created snapshots do not show up in virt-manager, try the refresh button at the bottom good luck all involved...
How to Install Enlightenment GUI on Ubuntu Server 24.04
Enlightenment is a lightweight that can easily be installed on Ubuntu 24.04. It offers a minimal but feature-rich desktop environment ideal for systems with limited resources or users prefer a minimalist interface. Furthermore, this desktop environment for GNU/Linux users provides a visually appealing and highly customizable experience.
How to Install Vulkan on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
Vulkan is a modern graphics and compute API that provides high-performance 3D graphics capabilities, making it essential for gaming, rendering, and other GPU-intensive tasks. This tutorial teaches step-by-step instructions for installing Vulkan on Ubuntu 24.04. What is Vulkan? Vulkan is a low-overhead, cross-platform API developed by the Khronos Group.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
Linux Phone Apps ☛ New Listings of Q4/2024: Adding 32 Apps, Three Games and other improvements.
We're way into January 2025, so let's have a look at we accomplished in the last quarter of 2024, plus a glimpse at things to look forward to in 2025!
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Libre Arts ☛ libreArts Weekly recap — 19 January 2025
Week highlights: new releases of Scribus and Qtractor; GIMP 3.0rc3 is on the way; great new features coming to Inkscape; Graphite is kicking some serious ass.
The team started planning a third release candidate for v3.0. Jehan listed the following changes that require additional testing: [...]
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Peter Eisentraut ☛ Implementing thread-safe scanners and parsers in PostgreSQL
I have been working recently on making various scanners and parsers in PostgreSQL thread-safe, and this article is a bit of a brain dump to record what I did, what the different steps were, because all of that was pretty difficult to piece together, and it might be worth recording somewhere what was found and learned.
Others have written about similar journeys before, such as here and here, and while those articles gave some useful hints, they didn’t contain all the context and details that I ultimately needed, so here is my own journey. This text is not specific to PostgreSQL, but it is informed by it.
