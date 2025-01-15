Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

9to5Linux

Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and powered by Linux kernel 6.8, Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” introduces the Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment with a built-in Night Light feature supporting both XOrg and Wayland, a brand new default theme, native dialogs, a much improved Wayland session, simplified sound over-amplification settings, enhanced notifications, Nemo improvements, and more.

OpenZFS 2.3 Is Out with Linux 6.12 Support, RAIDZ Expansion, Fast Dedup, and More

Supporting kernels from Linux 4.18 up to the latest Linux 6.12 LTS, OpenZFS 2.3 introduces many great enhancements like support for adding new devices to an existing RAIDZ pool to increase the storage capacity without downtime.

openSUSE Tumbleweed Now Offers Wayland Support for the LXQt Desktop

As you may be aware, LXQt 2.1 is the first release of the lightweight desktop environment to introduce an experimental Wayland session through the implementation of a new component called lxqt-wayland-session. The Wayland session supports several compositors, including Labwc, KWin, Wayfire, Hyprland, Sway, River, and Niri.

DXVK 2.5.3 Brings Improvements for Far Cry 5, Max Payne 3, and Other Games

DXVK 2.5.3 is here to improve support for various video games, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection, TopSpin 2k25, Far Cry 5, Max Payne 3, Bright Memory, Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!, and The Hurricane of the Varstray -Collateral hazard.

MX Linux 23.5 Released with Xfce 4.20 and Linux 6.12 LTS, Based on Debian 12.9

Based on the Debian 12.9 repositories, the MX Linux 23.5 release introduces the latest and greatest Xfce 4.20 desktop environment, which is also available from MX Linux’s repositories for existing users using the Xfce and Raspberry Pi editions. One of the biggest features of Xfce 4.20 is experimental Wayland support.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Backups - Intro to Ubuntu Backup Utility

Backups (also known as Deja Dup) is the default Ubuntu backup utility. It helps you handle scheduling backups and restoring in easy ways on your Ubuntu computers. It is simple by look but rich by feature as it includes ability to save your backups into both network storages as well as online storages such as Nextcloud, Google Drive or OneDrive. To Ubuntu user, Backups fills the purpose of KBackup to Kubuntu users and Windows Backup to Microsoft users. This article is part of our published compilation List of Ubuntu Default Applications and Their Purposes. We hope this helps everyone including you Ubuntu beginners. Now let's start sharing Free Software together once again!

LinuxGizmos.com

Cubie A5E with 4K Video Support and M.2 NVMe SSD Now Available for Preorder

Radxa recently launched the Cubie A5E, a compact single-board computer measuring just 56 mm x 69 mm. Designed for both consumer and industrial use, it combines 4K video support, AI vision capabilities, and efficient processing in a portable form factor.

Voice Preview Edition: Open-Source Design with Local Processing Capabilities

The Home Assistant Voice Preview Edition is an open-source voice assistant designed for integration with Home Assistant systems. It emphasizes privacy, local processing, and compatibility with smart home hardware, offering reliable performance and flexible usability.

Free and Open Source Software

Crunchbangplusplus – minimalist Linux distribution

  
Crunchbangplusplus is a Linux distribution based on Debian

 
risiOS – Fedora based Linux distribution

  
risiOS is a Fedora based OS designed to make it easier to setup, and modernize the experience

 
Games: Heroes of the Seven Islands, Stop Killing Games, vkQuake, and More

  
half a dozen stories from GamingOnLinux

 
6 Best Linux Distros for KDE Plasma Fans in 2025

  
six standout distros that embrace Plasma, each offering its unique spin on this versatile desktop environment

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and Late Night Linux

  
2 new episodes

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Pine64, Arduino, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
Fedora and Red Hat/IBM Leftovers

  
mostly the latter

 
Android Leftovers

  
OnePlus 13 Review: A Better Android Phone, but It’s Not the Best

 
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"

  
It's the little pleasures of life that often keep us going

 
IBASE INA1607 is a fanless uCPE/SD-WAN appliance powered by an Intel Atom x7405C Amston Lake SoC

  
For reference, the NCA-1050 supports Linux, but not Windows

 
FreeBSD and OpenBSD Leftovers

  
BSD news

 
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and Linux Weekly Roundup

  
a couple of summaries

 
Challenges to funding open source and more

  
a pair of picked items

 
Windows TCO and CISA

  
Security picks

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android 16 may bring predictive back support to three-button navigation

 
Niri 25.1 Debuts with Revamped Release Numbering

  
Niri scrollable-tiling compositor adopts calendar versioning

 
A sad day for the Firebird Project

  
Helen Borrie, a key figure in the Firebird relational database project and a longtime contributor at IBPhoenix, passed away on January 2, 2025

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux

 
F3OS – Debian-based Linux distribution

  
There are three editions available which have a different desktop environment

 
OSGeoLive – Linux distribution focusing on geospatial software

  
OSGeoLive is a self-contained bootable DVD, USB thumb drive or Virtual Machine based on Lubuntu

 
William Andrew Gianopoulos

  
William Andrew Gianopoulos, 74, of Ashland, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, January 6, 2025

 
This portable, lightweight Linux distro has an old-school feel

  
If you need a lightning-fast, portable Linux distribution to run on aging hardware or spin up a quick server

 
Games: Retro Linux Gaming Computer, DEFICIT, and More

  
10 new GamingOnLinux articles

 
This new Linux handheld PC could be a tinkerer's dream come true

  
Currently in development, the Debian-powered Mecha Comet could be a Linux phone

 
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and Many Recent GNU/Linux Videos

  
mostly Invidious

 
Alpine 3.21.1 released

  
a maintenance release of the 3.21 series

 
Games: Steam Deck, Native GNU/Linux Clients, and More

  
gaming news

 
EasyOS Daedalus-series version 6.5.4 and Easy Scarthgap-series version 6.5.4

  
new release

 
Tiling Shell’s Newest Feature Speeds Up Window Snapping

  
Window snapping GNOME extension Tiling Shell

 
LXQt Wayland support is now here

  
With the release of LXQt 2.1

 
Open Hardware: Open-Source Design, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
MX Linux 23.5 Brings Debian 12.9 and Xfce 4.20

  
MX Linux 23.5 introduces Xfce 4.20, kernel 6.1/6.12 LTS

 
Hidden Files in Linux Explained

  
Learn all about hidden files in Linux, why they exist, how to view them

 
Plop Linux – distribution designed for advanced Linux users

  
Plop Linux is a distribution built from scratch

 
Review: DAT Linux 2.0

  
This week's review is of a project which has been sitting on the DistroWatch waiting list for about two and a half years

 
KDE: kcursorgen and SVG cursors

  
Although this tool is intended for internal use in future Plasma versions

 
This Week in KDE Apps: Usability improvements, new features, and updated apps

  
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps

 
Linux Devices and Open Hardware

  
Raspberry Pi and more

 
Shortwave Now Supports Play Internet Radio in the Background

  
the modern free open-source internet radio player

 
How to Install FreeBSD 13 and 14 on Desktops

  
Some new BSD manuals

 
Games: Bazzite and Bad Apple

  
gaming picks

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, GNU World Order, This Week in Linux, mintCast, and The Linux Link Tech Show

  
5 new episodes

 
