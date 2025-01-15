Free and Open Source Software
Kalk is a powerful cross-platform calculator application built with the Kirigami framework.
Although it is mainly targeted for mobile platforms, it can also be used on the desktop.
Originally starting as a fork of Liri calculator, Kalk has gone through heavy development, and no longer shares the same codebase with Liri calculator.
This is free and open source software.
Tbmk - terminal bookmarker - LinuxLinks
Tbmk is a commands bookmark for shells.
This is free and open source software.
cbxv - high fidelity comic book viewer - LinuxLinks
cbxv is a native, desktop application for viewing comic book and manga (.cbz and .cbr) files.
It stays lean and fast by eschewing any sort of extraneous web technologies or library management features. It distinguishes itself by focusing on features for manipulating the layout, so that the art and story can be appreciated closer to the original intent.
This is free and open source software.
LetoReader - self-hostable speed reader - LinuxLinks
LetoReader is a versatile speed reader that supports high-speed reading for skimming or consuming easy texts at e.g. 400-1000 words per minute.
It can also be used at lower speeds for better comprehension while still benefiting from Rapid Serial Visual Presentation (RSVP).
This is free and open source software.