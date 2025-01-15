Let’s make one thing clear first: I’m not singling out Google’s handling of problematic and malicious browser extensions because it is worse than Microsoft’s for example. No, Abusive Monopolist Microsoft is probably even worse but I never bothered finding out. That’s because Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge doesn’t matter, its market share is too small. Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on the other hand is used by around 90% of the users world-wide, and one would expect Surveillance Giant Google to take their responsibility to protect its users very seriously, right? After all, browser extensions are one selling point of Surveillance Giant Google Chrome, so certainly Surveillance Giant Google would make sure they are safe?