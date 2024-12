5 of the Best System Monitoring Tools in Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 28, 2024



One of the greatest aspects of Linux is how efficient it is at using your system’s resources. However, there are instances when you might tax your Linux system, such as when running virtual machines, playing video games, or editing 4K video. In these situations, you may want to keep an eye on your system to make sure its components aren’t getting too hot. Here are some of the best system monitors you can use to check your system resources in Linux.

Read on