posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 25, 2024



Quoting: This Linux laptop has a brilliant display and performance that rivals my MacBook | ZDNET —

I love a good laptop or desktop that comes pre-installed with Linux. When said hardware is equal parts beauty and power, it's even better. When German company Tuxedo Computers sent me a new InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen 9 to review, I knew it would be something special.

I was not let down.

The company uses Clevo rebranded hardware, which, if you're not familiar, are barebones laptop chassis used by many manufacturers that are fairly generic-looking, but offer their own perks (more on that in a bit). Tuxedo Computers can be shipped with either Tuxedo OS (the default) or you can choose from Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Lubuntu, or Xubuntu, all of which I've written about.