Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, PureOS, and More

These may be the misperceptions of an ungrateful, entitled nerdery too used to a good thing, but there's a deeper truth at work. In part, this is an unavoidable consequence of the Raspberry Pi idea growing from a single, focused product of "a BBC Micro for today" to a revival of proficiency in low-level software and hardware skills amongst a very diverse enterprise that serves many different audiences. In part, this is because, despite the ethos of early microcomputing still fuelling the Raspberry Pi-maker's thinking, it isn't possible to recapitulate the raw excitement that happened back then.

Pi-meister Eben Upton has never hidden being a huge fan of the Amiga 500, which parachuted sound synthesis, multimedia graphics and multitasking into markets that were used to machines which spent most of their time pretending to be glass teletypes with crude bitmap graphics stapled on. The chance to make a Pi 500 in tribute was, he hinted, irresistible. It could never be that tribute, though; the Pi 400 was the bold move into a market that nobody knew could be reanimated by Pi magic. The Pi 500's existence is a strategic success where strategy is the hardest trick to pull off. It is deserving of more attention offworld of Planet Pi than it will get. But what it is not, is exciting. Somehow, we expected excitement.