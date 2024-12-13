posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 13, 2024



Quoting: Slimbook Executive, long-term report 7 —

Lately, my Executive has been misbehaving somewhat. Wait. That's not a correct statement. Let me rephrase it. The laptop had worked amazingly well until a random kernel (plus firmware) update ruined it. The story of modern operating systems, designed and released without any testing, because words like DevOps, canary and unit testing have replaced hard, grueling work as the words de jour. No one wants to do boring QA. Everyone wants to be a leet coder.

The tribulations I've experienced are detailed in my fifth and sixth Executive reports. From a perfectly stable experience to a nonsensical rollercoaster of crappy quality. Now, any one issue would not be a problem, but together, they create a horrible impression. And then, just when I thought, well, that's it, peace and quiet again, a whole new range of issues assailed my box, and so, here we are, in the seventh installment of my Slimbook Executive saga, and it's the worst one yet. Follow me.