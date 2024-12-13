CentOS Stream 10 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, GNOME 47, and DNF 4.20

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 13, 2024



Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, CentOS Stream 10 introduces Valkey (v7.2) as a replacement for Redis, drops XOrg Server support as Wayland is now used as the default display stack with Xwayland as a compatibility layer for running legacy X11 apps, and GNOME 47 “Denver” as the default desktop environment.

DNF 4.20 and RPM 4.19 are used as the default package management systems in this release, which includes many updated components like GCC 14, LLVM/Clang 19, Python 3.12, Rust 1.82, Ruby 3.3, Go 1.23, Node.js 22, PHP 8.3, OpenJDK 21, Qt 6.7, MySQL 8.4, MariaDB 10.11, PostgreSQL 16, nginx 1.26, and Apache 2.4.62.

