Sparky 2024.11 Special Editions
Quoting: Sparky 2024.11 Special Editions - SparkyLinux —
The November update of Sparky Special Edition iso images features Linux kernel 6.11, updated packages from Debian and Sparky testing repos as of November 17, 2024, and most changes introduced at the 2024.11 release.
The Linux kernel is 6.11.7, and 6.12.0, 6.6.62-LTS, 6.1.118-LTS, 5.15.173-LTS are ready in Sparky repos.
There is no need to reinstall Sparky rolling, simply keep Sparky up to date.
New iso images of Sparky semi-rolling can be downloaded from the download/rolling page.