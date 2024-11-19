Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
CAST-net - full-text rss terminal reader - LinuxLinks
There are a number of different file formats which information publishers use. Popular formats are RSS and Atom. RSS is an acronym for Really Simple Syndication. It’s a defined standard based on XML with the specific purpose of delivering updates to web-based content. In other words, RSS is a Web content syndication format.
For individuals that read lots of weblogs, a news aggregator makes keeping track of them effortless, and particularly useful if the weblogs are only updated occasionally. If you follow specific writers, publications and channels, an RSS reader app helps you see all new content that interests you in a central source.
CAST-text is billed as a zero latency, easy-to-use full-text RSS terminal reader. This is free and open source software written in Go.
fstl - STL viewer - LinuxLinks
fstl is a viewer for .stl files. It uses Qt.
It is optimized to quickly load and render very high-polygon models.
The Porsche model below is two million triangles. On a mid-range laptop, this model loads in one second and renders at a smooth 60+ frames per second.
For comparison, Meshlab takes several seconds to load and renders at about 15 frames per second. More sophisticated software has an even larger overhead — Blender took about 12 seconds and locked up while loading.
This is free and open source software.
Snapdrop - local file sharing in your browser - LinuxLinks
Snapdrop offers local file sharing in your browser. The software is inspired by Apple’s Airdrop.
Snapdrop is built with Vanilla HTML5 / ES6 / CSS3 frontend, WebRTC / WebSockets, NodeJS backend, and a Progressive Web App.
This is free and open source software.
system76-power - utility for managing graphics and power profiles - LinuxLinks
system76-power offers power profile management for Linux.
Pop!_OS comes preloaded with the system76-power package, which allows you to select Power Profiles through the System Menu. Changing power profiles does not require rebooting the laptop.
This is free and open source software.