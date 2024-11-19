Why I Installed Linux on an Old Laptop Instead of a Raspberry Pi
I wanted something like the Raspberry Pi, a basic Linux machine that I could casually play around with and see how it behaves on real hardware. I decided to put the claim that Linux runs well on older hardware to the test.
I would install the lightweight Xfce desktop and use it mainly for simple tasks like checking email, surfing the web, light coding experiments, and casual games.
These would be the same things I could do on a Raspberry Pi, though some people have done some interesting and fun projects, such as turning a Pi into a Bluetooth speaker. I don't have much interest in home automation or other "physical computing" projects many other people use the Pi for.