Games: Humble Bundle, GTA, God of War Ragnarök and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Grab Rain World, Duck Game, Jazzpunk, Death's Gambit and more in this latest Humble Bundle
Raising awareness for One Special Day, there's a new One Special Bundle - Humble Bundle with a selection of really great games included.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GTA V / GTAOnline highlights Steam Deck's verification system has problems
Recently, we had the news that Rockstar updated Grand Theft Auto V to include BattlEye anti-cheat, and they have not enabled the Linux / Proton support that BattlEye offers. With that change, the online mode is now broken for Linux / Steam Deck. This just highlights an ongoing problem with the Steam Deck verification system.
GamingOnLinux ☛ God of War Ragnarök released and Steam Deck Verified, needs a launch option for Desktop Linux
God of War Ragnarök from Santa Monica Studio, Jetpack Interactive and PlayStation Publishing LLC has released on PC today and Valve put it quickly through verification for Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Pocketpair respond to the Nintendo and Pokemon Company lawsuit for Palworld
Pocketpair, developers of Palworld, have put up a statement on the new lawsuit that has been filed against them from Nintendo and The Pokemon Company.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Two Point Museum releases March 4, 2025 with pre-orders up now
Two Point Studios and SEGA Europe announced that Two Point Museum is planned for launch now on March 4th, 2025 - with pre-orders now live.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War and Dawn of War II get free Anniversary Edition upgrades
Relic Entertainment / SEGA have announced that all players that have Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II have been given a free upgrade to the new Anniversary Edition.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Last Epoch drops the Native Linux version, devs tell players to use Proton
Without any warning, Eleventh Hour Games have completely dropped support for and completely removed the Native Linux version of Last Epoch.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton 9.0-3 released and Proton Experimental upgraded for Linux / Steam Deck
Valve released two fresh Proton upgrades to bring more compatibility with Windows games to Linux desktop and Steam Deck with Proton 9.0-3 now available and Proton Experimental upgraded.