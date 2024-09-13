Latest From Red Hat's Site and Purchased Fake Articles That Promote Buzzwords and Hype
Red Hat ☛ Monitor an Ansible Automation Platform database using Prometheus and Grafana
In this article, we will cover how to install and configure the Postgres Exporter, which is responsible for collecting data and usage statistics for PostgreSQL. This article is intended for sysadmins or database administrators who need to monitor PostgreSQL and identify areas for performance or availability improvement.
Red Hat ☛ Automating JBoss EAP: Update and upgrade for versions 7 & 8
The release of Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP) 8 brought an important change on how the server is kept up to date. In essence, in the previous major version of the Java application server, updates were provided as a series of modifications that were applied by a capability embedded into the server itself.
LinuxBuz ☛ Use Ansible with Microsoft's GitHub Actions to Automate Playbook Runs
Automation is key in today’s fast-paced tech environment. You’ve likely used Ansible to automate tasks if you’re managing infrastructure.
Silicon Angle ☛ Dell and Red Bait partner to deliver advanced virtualization for the Hey Hi (AI) era [Ed: These are Dell- and Red Hat-sponsored puff pieces that try to come across as actual journalism]
Silicon Angle ☛ AI at the edge: Dell and Red Bait team to elevate cloud-native workloads [Ed: As above; Many meaningless buzzwords in place of actual substance]
Dell Technologies Inc. and Red Bait Inc. are partnering to address the increasing demand for cloud-native applications infrastructure and virtualization within hybrid cloud environments. This latest collaboration between the two companies focuses on addressing the increasing demands of Hey Hi (AI) infrastructure and virtualization within hybrid cloud environments.