Openwashing Example and Mary Jo Foley Still Attacking GNU/Linux for Microsoft (Now From "Directions on Microsoft" With a New Hat)
Unicorn Media ☛ Bluesky Appears to Be the Winner in the Fight Between Musk and Brazil [Ed: Bluesky is proprietary and FOSS Force should know better, not resort to this openwashing with a dash in "open-source"; a lot of stuff "runs on open source software" but is actually proprietary]
Bluesky, which runs on open source software and is based on an open protocol for social platforms...
The Register UK ☛ We know 'Linux is a cancer' but could CentOS chaos spell opportunity for Microsoft? [Ed: Mary Jo Foley is not an analyst but a three-decade-long Microsoft propagandist and mole, now working for a Microsoft marketing company]
Directions on Microsoft analyst Mary Jo Foley suggests the distribution, tuned to be lightweight and secure, has the potential to reach a wider audience.
Would you adopt Microsoft's Azure Linux as your Linux distribution (if you could)? [Ed: Mary Jo Foley is still doing Microsoft propaganda, but she uses a different platform after leaving ZDNet. She helps Microsoft EEE basically, trying to "own" what it is attacking.]