Juno Tab 3 Tablet Announced, Available with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
To me sounds awfully pricey for a device powered by the same chipset sub-$160 mini PCs and the Radxa X4 single-board computer (the 12GB DDR5 version of which costs just $79) use.
Those devices aren’t tablets, so you don’t get the couch-potato convenience of an all-in-one form factor; no sharp 2K screen or a built-in battery.
And I appreciate that small Linux hardware vendors simply do not have the kind of purchasing or inventory power that big players in tech hardware do.
Add in ongoing support and software integration costs and even someone with a D in maths can figure out why Linux laptops/tablets usually cost more than Windows ones (despite the latter including the cost of a Windows license).
Juno Tab 3 is an overpriced Linux tablet with an Intel N100 processor and 12GB RAM - Liliputing
The Juno Tab 3 is a tablet with a 12.1 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel, 330 nit IPS LCD display, 12GB of LPDDR5-4800 memory, and an M.2 2242 SATA III SSD with at least 512GB of storage. It’s powered by a 6-watt Intel N100 quad-core processor based on Intel Alder Lake-N architecture.
What sets it apart from most tablets with those sorts of specs that this isn’t a Windows, Android , or ChromeOS tablet. Instead it ships with Mobian, which is a mobile GNU/Linux distribution that combines Debian Linux with the Phosh mobile user interface. Another thing that makes this tablet stand out? It’s kind of expensive.
Juno Tab 3 Linux tablet is an open-source Microsoft Surface Pro alternative
Juno Computers has introduced its latest Linux-powered tablet, the Juno Tab 3, offering users the choice of three pre-installed operating systems: Mobian Phosh, Ubuntu 24.04, or Kubuntu 24.04. This flexibility gives Linux enthusiasts a tailored experience, whether they prefer the GNOME-based Ubuntu, the KDE-powered Kubuntu, or the mobile-optimized Mobian Phosh. Is this the Surface Pro-like device Linux users have been dreaming of?
Weighing just 1.74 lbs (0.79 kg) for the tablet alone and 2.33 lbs (1.06 kg) with the keyboard, the Juno Tab 3 is a portable solution aimed at those seeking an alternative to mainstream tablets running proprietary operating systems.
The Juno Tab 3 is powered by the Intel Celeron N100 processor, a quad-core CPU from the Alder Lake-N family, which runs at a base frequency of 1.10GHz and can turbo up to 3.40GHz. This low-power chip, with a TDP of 6W, is optimized for efficiency, providing a balance between performance and battery life. Graphics are handled by the integrated Intel UHD Graphics, offering a range of 300 MHz to 750 MHz, capable of supporting 4K output at 60Hz.