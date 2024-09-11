posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 11, 2024,

updated Sep 11, 2024



Quoting: Juno Tab 3 Tablet Announced, Available with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS - OMG! Ubuntu —

To me sounds awfully pricey for a device powered by the same chipset sub-$160 mini PCs and the Radxa X4 single-board computer (the 12GB DDR5 version of which costs just $79) use.

Those devices aren’t tablets, so you don’t get the couch-potato convenience of an all-in-one form factor; no sharp 2K screen or a built-in battery.

And I appreciate that small Linux hardware vendors simply do not have the kind of purchasing or inventory power that big players in tech hardware do.

Add in ongoing support and software integration costs and even someone with a D in maths can figure out why Linux laptops/tablets usually cost more than Windows ones (despite the latter including the cost of a Windows license).