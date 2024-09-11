Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Ubuntu Buzz !

Amarok Audio Player is Alive and How To Install It on Kubuntu 22.04

Amarok comes back to GNU/Linux! After six years of hiatus, it is surely a happy news to us all especially who had experiences with this legendary audio player on the classic Kubuntu and Mandriva before it was discontinued. This article will reintroduce Amarok to newer generations today as well as offer a guide to install it on Kubuntu Jammy up to Noble. Lastly, we want to say thank you very much The Developers for reviving Amarok. Here we go!

LinuxGizmos.com

Asus X7433RE-IM-A is a 3.5″ Single Board Computer with Intel Atom X7433RE Processor

The X7433RE-IM-A is a 3.5” industrial single board computer designed for industrial applications, featuring the Intel Amston Lake System-on-Chip. It integrates Intel Deep Learning Boost and Advanced Vector Extensions 2 to enhance AI inference and accelerate workloads at the edge, specifically targeting IoT applications.

HaloMax Product Line for Long-Range, Low-Power Wireless Solutions

Teledatics’ HaloMax, recently featured on CrowdSupply, is a long-range wireless module designed for applications like smart agriculture, industrial control, and HAM radio. Operating in the sub-1 GHz band, it delivers reliable, power-efficient communication over extended distances with FCC-allowed maximum output power.

MINIX U8K-ULTRA: 8K UHD Media Hub Powered by Android

The MINIX U8K-ULTRA 8K UHD AI Media Hub Powered by Android is designed for video processing and high-resolution streaming. It is powered by the Amlogic S928X-K processor, supporting various video formats including AV1, VP9, H.265-10, AVS3, and AVS2.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.7

If you get the following error message when starting your regular Linux operating system, then it means that your Linux operating system is outdated.

news

Juno Tab 3 Tablet Announced, Available with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 11, 2024,
updated Sep 11, 2024

Juno Tab 3 tablet has a kickstand and detachable keyboard

Quoting: Juno Tab 3 Tablet Announced, Available with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS - OMG! Ubuntu —

To me sounds awfully pricey for a device powered by the same chipset sub-$160 mini PCs and the Radxa X4 single-board computer (the 12GB DDR5 version of which costs just $79) use.

Those devices aren’t tablets, so you don’t get the couch-potato convenience of an all-in-one form factor; no sharp 2K screen or a built-in battery.

And I appreciate that small Linux hardware vendors simply do not have the kind of purchasing or inventory power that big players in tech hardware do.

Add in ongoing support and software integration costs and even someone with a D in maths can figure out why Linux laptops/tablets usually cost more than Windows ones (despite the latter including the cost of a Windows license).

Read on

Two More Updates:

 
 





Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Juno Tab 3 Tablet Announced, Available with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

  
Juno Computers have announced their latest Linux tablet, the Juno Tab 3, and it’s available to buy preloaded with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

 
KDE Slimbook Plasma VI Linux Ultrabook Launches with AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS

  
Slimbook and KDE launched today a new Linux-powered ultrabook, the KDE Slimbook Plasma VI, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, up to 96GB of RAM, and a heftier battery of 80wh.

 
This week in Plasma: Stabilization for 6.2

  
This week I and many other major Plasma contributors are are at Akademy, planning the future and having many fruitful in-person discussions

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Self-Destruction of Open Source Software, Late Night Linux, and Destination Linux

  
3 new shows/videos/episodes

 
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.3 released

  
Significant changes this time. Version 6.2 was released only about 3 weeks ago

 
KDE Plasma 6.1.5 Released with More Bug Fixes for Plasma 6.1 Users

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.1.5 as the fifth and last maintenance update to the KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment series to fix more pesky bugs for improved stability and reliability.

 
Ubuntu 24.10 Default Wallpaper & Mascot Revealed

  
The default wallpaper of Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’ (and its official mascot artwork) has been revealed — along with an extra-special 20th anniversary surprise!

 
Rhino Linux 2024.2 horns in on Microsoft Windows 11

  
Rhino Linux has released its latest version, 2024.2, bringing a bunch of updates and enhancements that make it a compelling choice for those considering a switch from Windows 11

 
Linux 6.11-rc7

  
it's out now


  
 


 
Which Linux Distro is Right for You? A Beginner’s Guide

  
Understand your needs to find the right distro, whether it's gaming or coding, or you have old or new hardware.

 
Why I Keep Coming Back to Fedora Workstation

  
As is the case with many Linux users, I’ve spent time installing and using many different distributions over the years, but I still keep coming back to Fedora Workstation

 
Openwashing Example and Mary Jo Foley Still Attacking GNU/Linux for Microsoft (Now From "Directions on Microsoft" With a New Hat)

  
Free software distorted, hijacked

 
Why Use a Mail Client vs Webmail

  
Many of us Thunderbird users often forget just how convenient using a mail client can be

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Juno Tab 3 Linux Tablet Launches at $699 with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

  
US-based hardware vendor Juno Computers launched today the Juno Tab 3 tablet powered by Linux and running the Debian-based Mobian Linux or Ubuntu/Kubuntu 24.04 LTS.

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Programming picks

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Wireshark 4.4 and More

  
Some Wireshark picks

 
today's leftovers

  
3 items: BSD, KDE, and more

 
PostgreSQL: Refreshing the Code of Censorship Committee, Pgpool-II 4.5.4, 4.4.9, 4.3.12, 4.2.19 and 4.1.22

  
some psql news

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related news

 
GAFAM Trying to Force-Feed Rust (Despite Known Barriers, Such as Developers Specialising in C)

  
more rust cultists

 
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers

  
some news and reports, outlines

 
Latest in redhat.com and IBM Layoffs/Closure

  
mostly redhat.com

 
today's howtos

  
loads of howtos for the whole day

 
Redox OS 0.9.0

  
We would like to thank all maintainers and contributors whose hard work has made this release possible

 
Godot 3.6 finally released!

  
After 2 years of development, Godot 3.6 is finally out and it comes fully packed with features and quality of life improvements!

 
Android Leftovers

  
Retroid Pocket 5 released packing high-end features for fans of budget Android gaming handhelds

 
Tails 6.7 Rolls Out with Updates to Tor Browser and Thunderbird

  
Tails 6.7 released: Updates Tor Browser to 13.5.3, Thunderbird to 115.15, and introduces new OnionShare chat feature

 
Rescuezilla 2.5.1 Rolls Out with Critical Fixes and Enhanced Compatibility

  
Rescuezilla 2.5.1 open-source disk imaging app fixes critical NTFS bugs and enhances compatibility with Clonezilla

 
OneFileLinux: A tiny recovery distro that fits snugly in your EFI system partition

  
The kind of thing the big names should be doing instead of working with proprietary vendors

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
How to Make Your Career Suck Less is live

  
Hear, hear! I am happy to announce the publication of my latest nonfiction, tech-related book

 
MINIX U8K-ULTRA: 8K UHD Media Hub Powered by Android

  
The MINIX U8K-ULTRA 8K UHD AI Media Hub Powered by Android is designed for video processing and high-resolution streaming

 
5 best Linux distributions for gamers in 2024

  
The idea that Linux isn't a practical choice for gamers is slowly becoming outdated

 
Games: Team Fortress 2, Lutris, Moon Watch, EmuDeck, and More

  
Latest 7 from GamingOnLinux

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Geminispace [original]

  
We no longer rely only on the Web

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Programming related picks for the day

 
Open Hardware Leftovers

  
3 picks only for today

 
BSD: fail2ban and self-hosting

  
a pair of BSD-focused posts

 
Security Leftovers

  
only 3 picks for now

 
Software: Hyprland, Katalog, and More

  
some FOSS picks

 
today's howtos

  
lots for Monday

 
Debian: The Latest From Debian Developers

  
4 new picks

 
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  
mostly Red Hat stuff

 
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux

  
new episodes about GNU and Linux

 
GNOME 47.rc released!

  
"Final release is very close now!"

 
Programming Leftovers and Free Software

  
FOSS and coding

 
Windows TCO: Critical Infrastructure and Banks

  
the true cost of Microsoft

 
The Dream of Stock Android is Dead, and That's Okay

  
Android Leftovers

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 8th, 2024

  
The 204th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 8th, 2024.

 
Fastfetch is the Perfect Replacement for Neofetch

  
When development on system info tool Neofetch was discontinued1 earlier this year a slew of forks, alternatives, and upstart projects sprung up to fill the void

 
Banana Pi BPI-CM5 Pro – A Rockchip RK3576-powered Raspberry Pi CM4 alternative with up to 16GB RAM, 128GB flash, a 6 TOPS NPU

  
The company provides support for Android 14, Debian 12 Linux, Armbian (Debian and Ubuntu)

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
We only recommend free and open source software here

 
Review: COSMIC Desktop (Alpha)

  
My experiment with COSMIC had two distinct phases

 
KDE Goals - A New Cycle Begins

  
The KDE community has charted its course for the coming years, focusing on three interconnected paths that converge on a single point: community

 
MNT Pocket Reform: Linux-Powered Mini Laptop with Rockchip RK3588 or Amlogic A311D CPU Modules

  
As with all MNT products, the Pocket Reform is fully open-source

 
NanoPi R3S is a $30 Router Board with Dual GbE and FriendlyWrt OS Support

  
The NanoPi R3S supports various operating systems, including FriendlyWrt (based on OpenWrt 21.02), Debian Bookworm Core (command-line only)

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.9, Linux 6.6.50, and Linux 6.1.109

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.9 kernel

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles