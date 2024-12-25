Open Hardware/Modding: SBCs, ESP32, and More
It's FOSS ☛ Going Retro With AGC: Smart Computer That Powered Apollo Missions in the 60s
The computer that made the Apollo missions possible.
CNX Software ☛ SignalSDR Pro is a high-performance software-defined radio (SDR) in Raspberry Pi form factor (Crowdfunding)
The SignalSDR Pro is a Raspberry Pi-sized SDR that brings a credit-card-sized twist to software-defined radios (SDRs). It is a compact, streamlined device suitable for tasks ranging “from signal processing and spectrum analysis to communication systems and beyond.” The SignalSDR Pro builds on the Analog Devices AD9361 radio transceiver and the AMD Zync 7020 SoC into a credit-card format reminiscent of Raspberry Pi single-board computers. The Raspberry Pi-sized SDR also features a 40-pin GPIO header for expansion with other hardware components and added functionality.
CNX Software ☛ STMicro ST67W611M1 IoT module features Qualcomm QCC743 SoC with Wi-Fi 6, BLE, and 802.15.4 radios
ST Microelectronics has introduced the ST67W611M1 IoT module developed in partnership with Qualcomm and integrating the latter’s QCC743 multi-protocol connectivity chip with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Low Energy (BLE), Thread-compatible IEEE 802.15.4 connectivity, and support for Matter-over-Wi-Fi. Additionally, it features 4MB of flash storage and provides options for a PCB or external antenna via a uFL connector.
Hackaday ☛ A Pi Pico Makes A Spectrum Laptop
There are many retrocomputer emulation projects out there, and given the relative fragility of the original machines as they enter their fifth decade, emulation seems to be the most common way to play 8-bit games. It’s easy enough to load one on your modern computer, but there are plenty of hardware options, too. “The computer we’d have done anything for back in 1983” seems to be a phrase many of them bring to mind, but it’s so appropriate because they keep getting better. Take [Stormbytes1970]’s Pi Pico-powered Sinclair ZX Spectrum mini laptop (Spanish language, Google Translate link), for example. It’s a slightly chunky netbook that’s a ZX Spectrum, and it has a far better keyboard than the original.
Silicon Angle ☛ Broadcom CEO Hock Tan claims he has no interest in buying Intel
The boss of $1 trillion chipmaking giant Broadcom Inc. has said he’s not interested in trying to acquire struggling rival defective chip maker Intel Corp., as he’s too busy trying to make his company into an artificial intelligence powerhouse.
CNX Software ☛ Sensy32 Board is an ESP32-S3 sensor platform with up to six sensors for environmental monitoring in IoT applications
The Sensy32 Board is a compact sensor platform powered by Espressif’s flagship ESP32-S3 WiFi and Bluetooth microcontroller. The development board brings different monitoring devices together on the same PCB for easier integration into IoT ecosystems. It is a multipurpose device with several sensors bundled to measure and monitor ultraviolet light intensity, altitude, pressure, orientation, humidity, temperature, motion, and human presence.