Best Free and Open Source Software

Microsoft Calendar is a personal calendar application which offers synchronization with various calendar services.
Calendar is built into Windows and is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
Hop - terminal based file explorer - LinuxLinks
Hop is a terminal based file explorer designed to be fast, simple and user friendly. Hop runs on any operating system.
This is free and open source software.