Only 166 Voters in Fedora Elections Under IBM

The Fedora Linux 41 election cycle has ended. We had one group eligible for an election campaign this cycle. Below are the results of the FESCo election, and Mindshare Committee election. Thank you to all who participated, both voters, especially our great candidates and congratulations to the elected members!

Five FESCo seats were open this election. A total of 166 voters participated and cast 729 ballots, meaning a candidate could accumulate up to 996 votes.