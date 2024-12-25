Audiocasts/Shows: Bryan Lunduke on Wikipedia, LinDoz Preview, and Late Night Linux
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Wikipedia Spends $31 Million on "Racial Equity" in 2024
Wikimedia Foundation now has $286 Million in assets, spends 10x more on "Equity" than server hosting.
LinDoz 2025 is Live !
LinDoz 2025 has been released, grab your copy CLICK HERE you can watch the Detailed video on this release here :
Late Night Linux – Episode 313
Monitoring your house with security cameras, automating a 3D printer, yet another note taking app, a great FOSS digital audio workstation, browser automation, converting Office documents to markdown, markdown in Vim, and why we think Raspberry Pi OS shouldn’t change its default desktop environment.