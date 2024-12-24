GNU Releases: parallel, gtypist, and texinfo
-
GNU ☛ parallel @ Savannah: GNU Parallel 20241222 ('Bashar') released [stable]
GNU Parallel 20241222 ('Bashar') has been released. It is available for download at: lbry://@GnuParallel:4
-
GNU ☛ gtypist @ Savannah: GNU Typist 2.10 released
This is a major release
Changes in 2.10:
- new welcome screen
- new P lesson series for programmers
- fixes for various lessons
- new Romanian lessons
- expand the S lesson series with a new quotation and a few more passages from Shakespeare
- jump over whitespace characters at the beginning of lines in lessons
- fix the terminal resize bug
- fix a few compilation warnings
- add the Romanian translation
- updates to a few translations
- few updates to the documentation
- update the project license to GPL3+
- remove or update the lessons incompatible with the new license
- update the KTouch lesson import script
- fix warnings from help2man generated manual pages
- fix a few comments
Sources for this release can be downloaded here:
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gtypist/gtypist-2.10.tar.gz
-
GNU ☛ texinfo @ Savannah: Texinfo 7.2 released
We have released version 7.2 of Texinfo, the GNU documentation format.