GNU Releases: parallel, gtypist, and texinfo

This is a major release

Changes in 2.10:

- new welcome screen

- new P lesson series for programmers

- fixes for various lessons

- new Romanian lessons

- expand the S lesson series with a new quotation and a few more passages from Shakespeare

- jump over whitespace characters at the beginning of lines in lessons

- fix the terminal resize bug

- fix a few compilation warnings

- add the Romanian translation

- updates to a few translations

- few updates to the documentation

- update the project license to GPL3+

- remove or update the lessons incompatible with the new license

- update the KTouch lesson import script

- fix warnings from help2man generated manual pages

- fix a few comments

Sources for this release can be downloaded here:

https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gtypist/gtypist-2.10.tar.gz