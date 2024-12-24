today's leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 24, 2024



The clock ticked past 7:15 PM, its luminescent hands glowing faintly in the deepening twilight. Victor Grimwald, his shoulders hunched like a bird of prey, stared out the expansive window of his corner office. Below, the city lights flickered to life, a shimmering expanse of indifferent stars. It had been seven years since this monotonous grayscale had replaced the vibrant hues of life.

He swiveled his chair, groaning softly beneath him, and reached for the heavy crystal decanter on his desk. Two glasses flanked it, one perpetually unused, gathering dust like a forgotten tombstone. He poured a generous measure of amber liquid into the other, the ice clinking mournfully against the glass.

The scotch burned a familiar path down his throat, a momentary distraction from the gnawing emptiness. He closed his eyes, the image of Marcus Greaves, his long-dead partner, flashing vividly behind his eyelids. Marcus, with his unruly mop of brown hair and that infectious laugh that could fill a room. Marcus, who could turn lines of code into poetry and find joy in the most mundane of tasks.