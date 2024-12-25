Security and Windows TCO
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (containernetworking-plugins, edk2:20240524, gstreamer1-plugins-base, gstreamer1-plugins-good, kernel, libsndfile:1.0.31, mpg123:1.32.9, pam, php:8.1, php:8.2, python3.11, python3.11-urllib3, python3.12, python3.9:3.9.21, skopeo, and unbound:1.16.2), Debian (intel-microcode), Fedora (python3-docs and python3.12), Mageia (emacs), Red Hat (podman), and SUSE (gdb, govulncheck-vulndb, libparaview5_12, mozjs115, mozjs78, and vhostmd).
-
Bruce Schneier ☛ Spyware Maker NSO Group Found Liable for Hacking WhatsApp
A judge has found that NSO Group, maker of the Pegasus spyware, has violated the US Computer Fraud and Abuse Act by hacking WhatsApp in order to spy on people using it.
Jon Penney and I wrote a legal paper on the case.
-
Cyber Security News ☛ 10 Best Linux Firewalls In 2025
At present, many computers are connected via numerous networks. Monitoring all traffic and having something to filter out good and harmful traffic is critical, and we achieve this with an application or service known as a firewall.
Early firewalls were essential software that filtered data traffic based on the sender’s IP address, port number, domain name, etc. However, newer firewalls can now read the data supplied and filter it accordingly.
-
Windows TCO
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Marriott and Starwood ordered to implement security overhaul in FTC settlement
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has finalized an order requiring Marriott International Inc. and its subsidiary Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide LLC to implement a comprehensive information security program to settle charges following multiple hacks of the hotel group that led to the theft of details of 344 million customers globally.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ North Korean hackers linked to hack of 4,500 bitcoins from Japanese crypto exchange
North Korean hackers linked to the infamous Lazarus hacking group have been identified as being behind the theft of more than 4,500 bitcoins from Japanese cryptocurrency exchange DMM Bitcoin earlier this year.
-