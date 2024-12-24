posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 24, 2024



Quoting: Ultramarine Linux 40 continues to be one fine unofficial Fedora Spin | ZDNET —

In 2023, I reviewed Ultramarine Linux, which was based on Fedora 39, calling it the "desktop of the year." Since then, the developers have released a new version based on Fedora 40 (which is one release behind the official Fedora distribution). This new release vastly improves the documentation experience, fixes numerous bugs, and polishes the distribution to a gleaming, sparkling shine.

As with my original review, I opted for the Flagship version, which uses the Budgie desktop. Out of the box, the layout looks and feels instantly familiar and defaults to a dark theme (a practice that has become quite common with many Linux distributions).

When I review a Linux distribution (or even an app) that defaults to a dark theme, the first thing I do is configure it for the lighter side of things -- because dark themes and my eyes do not get along well.