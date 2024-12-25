4MLinux 47.0 Released with Installation Support for Virtual (KVM) Block Devices

posted by Marius Nestor



4MLinux 47.0 is here almost four months after 4MLinux 46.0 with support for installing the distro on virtual KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) block devices (e.g. /dev/vda1, /dev/vda2, etc.), as well as support for hundreds of old image formats via RECOIL (Retro Computer Image Library) with its GIMP plugin.

This release also adds out-of-the-box support for several new apps, including Gnome CD Master, Dia, GLiv, XRoar, and many command-line MOD/MIDI players, as well as for the Gnubik and GNU Backgammon games, which are accessible via the 4MLinux GamePack package.

