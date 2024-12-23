Serpent OS Enters Alpha with GNOME and COSMIC Spins, Powered by Linux 6.12 LTS

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 23, 2024



Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, Serpent OS Alpha has two official flavors featuring the latest GNOME 47.2 and COSMIC 1.0 alpha 4 desktop environments. Both editions are supported equally, but the devs recommend using the GNOME edition because the Rust-based COSMIC is not yet mature and it’s subject to frequent potentially breaking changes.

On top of that, System76 announced an updated Pangolin laptop and the LibreOffice 24.8 office suite received a new update with more bug fixes. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for December 22nd, 2024.

