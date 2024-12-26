posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 26, 2024



Quoting: Linux Mint vs. Ubuntu: How Different Are They, Really? —

Having used both Linux Mint and Ubuntu, I have to say that the choice between them boils down to taste. I use Mint because I prefer the desktop environment and I like the way it manages software a little better. That said, when I use Ubuntu I’m not tearing my hair out, either, it’s just a little different.

Because the differences between them boil down to how you interact with the GUI, I recommend you try both Ubuntu and Linux Mint out for a bit before making a decision. You can try them out using a virtual machine, or you can even just play around with them in your browser.