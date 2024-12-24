posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 24, 2024



A warm December embrace for you - EndeavourOS

It’s no big secret that I’m a sucker for this time of year. Walking through the streets with the warm glow of the fairy lights outside and the houses you pass, welcoming you like a warm hug despite the rain and cold on your face. Of course, that’s my experience of living in the northern hemisphere, but you get the idea. There is something about that strong and exciting sense of closure and new beginnings that hangs in the air.

It is the sense of closure that gives us the urge to be with loved ones, but it is the latter that causes problems for many people. Especially as media and social expectations reinforce the feeling.