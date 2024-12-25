Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
The New Stack ☛ Kubernetes, Rust, Linux and DOS? The Year in Open Source
The open source movement is vast, encompassing projects begun half a lifetime ago, and those launched (or relaunched) just months ago. So as fast away the old year passes, let’s pay a visit to some of 2024’s trendiest open source projects — checking in on their health and prosperity, and wishing them luck in the coming new year.
-
Libre Arts ☛ LibreArts Weekly recap — 22 December 2024
In a pre-holiday rush, developers made a lot of releases, so this is going to be a longer recap.
Week highlights: new release of darktable, HDRView, Tahoma2D, Flowblade, Kdenlive, Qtractor, FamiStudio, Libre Graphics Meeting 2025 announced.
-
Events
-
Aryan Kaushik: UbuCon Asia 2024
Hi everyone!
It’s been about two weeks since UbuCon Asia (Ubuntu Conference Asia) concluded (fun fact: 13 weeks since I wrote the initial draft, so 15 now), and I’m really starting to miss it.
This blog is being posted after my GNOME Asia post as it was really hard to pack all the emotions and memories in just one blog, but here we go.
It all started as a wild idea to host GNOME Asia a year or two back. Gradually, it transformed into a joint event between UbuCon and GNOME Asia and eventually into UbuCon Asia 2024.
-
Best of 2024: 10 Hot Takes Ahead of KubeCon EU 2024
-
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, December 27, starting at 12:00 EST (17:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, December 27 from 12:00 to 15:00 EST (17:00 to 20:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
-
-
OpenWrt
-
Kevin Fenzi: OpenWrt one - a short review
Recently the OpenWrt One was announced for sale. This is a wireless access point/router powered by Banana Pi and designed by the OpenWrt project. Additionally, $10 from every device sold go to the Software freedom conservency to help fund OpenWrt efforts.
The device was available on aliexpress, which is a bit weird for us here in the west, but I had no trouble ordering it there and the cost was pretty reasonable. It arrived last week.
-