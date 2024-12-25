Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Hi everyone!

It’s been about two weeks since UbuCon Asia (Ubuntu Conference Asia) concluded (fun fact: 13 weeks since I wrote the initial draft, so 15 now), and I’m really starting to miss it.

This blog is being posted after my GNOME Asia post as it was really hard to pack all the emotions and memories in just one blog, but here we go.

It all started as a wild idea to host GNOME Asia a year or two back. Gradually, it transformed into a joint event between UbuCon and GNOME Asia and eventually into UbuCon Asia 2024.