29,000 Pages With the SSG

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 24, 2024,

updated Dec 24, 2024



Static site generators (SSGs) are a lot easier to work with

TWO years ago, in late summer of 2022, Tux Machines moved to adopt its own SSG, which had been developed for a number of weeks and went "live" with further improvements added "on the go". It would take Techrights over a year to adopt the same SSG, which matured over time (bugs removed along the way and new functionality added). Last night Tux Machines added the 29,000th page, which means that some time next month it'll reach 30,000 (not counting about 170,000 pages in the "old" site).

This means that we now have about 200,000 nodes in total. It took 20.5 years. █