Applications and Games, WINE
Applications
It's FOSS ☛ Absolute Essentials You Need to Know to Survive Vi Editor
Here are the absolute basic commands you need to navigate through the Vi editor in the command line.
Instructionals/Technical
dwaves.de ☛ how to setup install armbian on Rockpi-E RK3588 + looking for alternative SoC hardware? + RISC-V status quo latest board just dropped + who is Radxa + compact Hey Hi (AI) hardware NVIDIA Jetson Orion Nano?
https://hackerboards.com RISC-V status quo latest board just dropped fastest ever released RISC-V board?
WINE or Emulation
Make Tech Easier ☛ Wine vs. VMs: Which Is Better for Running backdoored Windows Apps on Linux?
Let's find out which is better for running apps or games on Linux: wine and its wrappers or virtual machine's compatibility?
Games
Lee Peterson ☛ I sold my steam deck
I only lost £10 from my original purchase cost and that’s what did it. Someone offered me a great price and after realising another month had gone by without using it I decided to just let it go.
Idiomdrottning ☛ Thinker or Themer?
And as y’all know I also love RPGs and story games much more than I love board games!
EAPL.mx ☛ [EN] VAR is not so stupid
I agree with Louis. Also we love to enjoy the 'latest' TV, the augmented-reality experience where we see random statistics while watching the plays.
So it's kind of natural to put technology into sports, not only for the players but also for spectators across the world.
