LibreOffice 24.2.6 available for download, for the privacy-conscious user

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 05, 2024



LibreOffice 24.2.6, the sixth minor release of the free, volunteer-supported office productivity suite for office environments and individuals, the best choice for privacy-conscious users and digital sovereignty, is available at https://www.libreoffice.org/download for Windows, macOS and Linux.

The release includes over 40 bug and regression fixes over LibreOffice 24.2.5 [1] to improve the stability and robustness of the software, as well as interoperability with legacy and proprietary document formats. LibreOffice 24.2.6 is aimed at mainstream users and enterprise production environments.

LibreOffice is the only office suite with a feature set comparable to the market leader, and offers a range of user interface options to suit all users, from traditional to modern Microsoft Office-style. The UI has been developed to make the most of different screen form factors by optimizing the space available on the desktop to put the maximum number of features just a click or two away.