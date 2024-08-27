today's leftovers
Trevor Morris ☛ Eleventy Filters in Collections
If you're building up a custom Eleventy collection using addCollection, you may need to use existing filters to create the desired data.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Casey Primozic ☛ Fixing a Bug in Google Chrome as a First-Time Contributor
I recently finished up the process of fixing a bug in the Chromium/Google Chrome web browser. It was my first time contributing to the Chromium project or any other open source project of that scale, and it was a very unique experience compared to other open source work I've done in the past.
I figured that I'd write up an overview of the whole process from beginning to end to give some perspective for any other devs looking to try this kind of work themselves.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ Community Member Monday: Gladys David
Today we’re talking to Gladys David, who is helping out in LibreOffice’s Quality Assurance (QA) project… Hi! My name is gladys, I’m 41 years old and I’m French. I’ve been living in Espoo (Finland) for about six years – it’s a country where I always wanted to live.
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
Kevin Boone ☛ Kevin Boone: lineageos degoogled
In an earlier article I wrote about my attempts to remove all trace of Google from my life. Part of that process, which is still ongoing, was to install Lineage OS on all my Android cellphones and tablets, replacing the original, vendor firmware. Doing this removes the egregious Google Play Services although, of course, this severely limits my ability to run Android apps. That’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make, although not without some regrets.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 854
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 854 for the week of August 18 – 24, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here. In this issue we cover: “Something has gone seriously wrong,” dual-boot systems warn after Abusive Monopolist Microsoft update [...]
Ubuntu News ☛ Call for nominations: Ubuntu Community Council
We’re looking for motivated people that want to join the Ubuntu Community Council! The Community Council is the highest governance body of the Ubuntu project. They handle Code of Conduct violations, mediate conflict, and support the community.
