Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 26, 2024

stop watch

 
 





Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Good Reason to Delete Windows, Not Dual-Boot, and Call Out the Microsofters Who Worked to Impose 'Secure' Boot, Undermining Antitrust Complaints

  
Windows TCO

 
Wine 9.16

  
The Wine development release 9.16 is now available

 
Ryzen 9 9950X runs 16% faster on an Intel-optimized Linux distro

  
Linux often the leads Windows in benchmark comparisons

 
LibreOffice 24.8 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

  
The Document Foundation released today LibreOffice 24.8 as the latest stable version of this popular, powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite for GNU/Linux systems.


  
 


 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 25th, 2024

  
The 202nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 25th, 2024.

 
Here Are 5 Apps I Always Install When I Set Up a Linux Desktop

  
If you use modern technology regularly, there are doubtless certain apps difficult to imagine going without

 
I Ran Linux on My Smartphone, It's Still Held Back By Hardware

  
I once daily drove a Linux phone, the Librem 5, for a spell. I ended up selling it due to issues that primarily had to do with hardware

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Bartib is an easy to use time tracking tool for the command line

 
Review: Nobara Project 40 and OpenMandriva 24.07 "ROME"

  
The Nobara Project distribution is a Fedora-based operating system

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
today's leftovers

  
Security, Linux, BSD, and more

 
today's programming leftovers

  
coding related picks

 
Happy 33rd Birthday, Linux!

  
Today is August 25th, which means that Linux turns 33 years old. Grab a glass of your favorite beverage and join me in celebrating the 33rd birthday of Linux.

 
What's new in BlissOS June 2024 releases?

  
We've uploaded new builds to our SourceForge page

 
Devices: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and Steam Deck

  
Some hardware news

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos

 
DDD-3.4.1 Debugger GUI released

  
DDD, the DATA DISPLAY DEBUGGER, version 3.4.1 has been released

 
Android Leftovers

  
Review of Napcat wireless NVR with solar-powered security cameras

 
Join Us: Contribute to Open Source as Marathi speaking person!

  
GNOME is one of the most widely used free and open-source desktop environments

 
I Finally Bought a Linux Laptop, Here's What I Chose and Why

  
I'd been using Linux operating systems on laptops for years, but always ones I'd manually installed where Windows or macOS existed before

 
AlmaLinux: Your Enterprise Linux Ticket to Freedom

  
This article explores why AlmaLinux is an attractive solution for sysadmins looking to upgrade their environment and deploy a new enterprise-capable distribution

 
5 Reasons Why I Stopped Using Ubuntu

  
Ubuntu has long been the face of Linux for many users

 
Linux hits new heights as desktop market share climbs

  
Despite Linux's growth, Windows remains the dominant desktop operating system

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
We only feature open source goodness

 
“your actual contribution to gentoo project is now pure shit!”

  
Ah, the life of a package maintainer. As far as controversial figures go, we probably rank somewhere under florist and nowhere near politician

 
FreshRSS 1.24.2 Rolls Out New Security Features and Extensions

  
the most respected self-hosted RSS feed aggregators

 
This week in KDE: per-monitor brightness control and “update then shut down”

  
This week was all about the quality of life features

 
NVIDIA driver with Linux kernel 6.10 causing kernel oops | GamingOnLinux

  
NVIDIA is currently investigating a bug where their drivers are crashing on modern kernels (6.10+)

 
Valve and Steam: The Latest

  
3 new stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related picks and Windows TCO

 
Show, Openwashing, BSD, and More

  
today's leftovers

 
Programming Leftovers

  
R, Python and more

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
a few FOSS picks

 
Licensing Switches: CockroachDB Becomes Proprietary, Forgejo Now GPLv3+

  
licence changes

 
Events: IBM/Fedora, Linux Plumbers Conference and Debconf

  
Some Fedora reports and more

 
12 Desktop Environments in one Operating System and Optimizing DebOS

  
distro news

 
Devices and Open Hardware Leftovers

  
10 stories or projects

 
Games: 4D Golf, Lost For Swords, and More

  
4 stories from gamingonlinux

 
PostgreSQL: CloudNativePG 1.24.0 and 1.23.4, pgAdmin 4 8.11, JDBC 42.7.4

  
some psql-related releases

 
22 Free Log Viewers and YouTube Music Clients for GNU/Linux Systems

  
3 FOSS overviews

 
Linus Torvalds Still Turns Down "AI" Hype/Ponzi Scheme

  
not easy to fool

 
Ubuntu Leftovers

  
a pair of picks

 
Chrome dumped support for Ubuntu 18.04 – but it'll be back

  
it's back!

 
This Week in GNOME #162 Late Friday Edition

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from August 16 to August 23

 
Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

  
deepin, the renowned Linux distribution from China

 
RefreshOS: A Potential Debian-based Alternative to Kubuntu

  
It may not be too exciting, but it's an alternative to exist. What do you think

 
Chromebook, Devices, and Openwashing

  
today's leftovers

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Linux offers a rich platform for anyone with an artistic inclination

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos for the morning

 
Windows TCO: NHS, Zimbabwe, Healthcare, and More

  
7 stories about the cost of Microsoft dependence

 
Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040-Powered FlippyDrive: An Optical Disc Drive Emulator for GameCube

  
The project has an open-source component

 
MYIR Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D1 Development Board with Future Debian and OpenWrt Support

  
According to the product page, future support for Debian and OpenWrt is also planned for this specific SoM

 
Many GNU/Linux Articles in How-To Geek This Month

  
lots in How-To Geek

 
qBittorrent v5.0 Now Available for Testing

  
The first release candidate for qBittorrent 5 is now available

 
Make Your Linux Terminal Look Like a Retro Computer With This App

  
I’m old

 
Inclusivity Activists are Destroying Open Source

  
Left Wing Extremists call people "Nazis", rip Open Source apart, in name of "Inclusivity".

 
today's leftovers

  
IBM, CISA, and more

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos for now

 
Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show and Many GNU/Linux Videos From the Past Week

  
mostly Invidious

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles