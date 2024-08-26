Free and Open Source Software
Bartib - simple timetracker for the command line
Bartib is an easy to use time tracking tool for the command line.
It saves a log of all tracked activities as a plaintext file and allows you to create flexible reports.
This is free and open source software.
Hovercraft - make impress.js presentations from reStructuredText
Hovercraft is a tool to make impress.js presentations from reStructuredText.
Hovercraft’s power comes from the combination of reStructuredText’s convenience with the cool of impress.js, together with a flexible and powerful solution to position the slides.
This is free and open source software.