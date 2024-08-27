Open Source Initiative is Channelling 100% and Microsoft (Still)
Open Source Initiative ☛ Open Source Hey Hi (AI) – Weekly update August 26 [Ed: OSI still in Microsoft propaganda mode]
With the 0.0.9 draft definition published this week, we are moving closer to the first-ever definition of Open Source AI. Find out what happened this week and how you can get involved!
Open Source Initiative ☛ Members Newsletter – August 2024 [Ed: All about openwashing Hey Hi (AI), i.e. Microsoft propaganda paid for by Microsoft]
August 2024 Members Newsletter The lively conversation about the role of data in building and modifying Hey Hi (AI) systems will continue as the OSI travels to China this month for AI_dev...