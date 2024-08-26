posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 26, 2024



The Nobara Project distribution is a Fedora-based operating system. Nobara ships with WINE, extra video drivers, and other third-party packages to supply a more complete desktop experience. The design is geared towards offering a better gaming and media experience out of the box, compared against its Fedora parent. The Fedora system installer, Anaconda, has also been swapped out for the more streamlined Calamares to make it easier to navigate for new users.

The new Nobara Project release, version 40, ships with a number of upgrades, mostly to the GNOME and KDE Plasma desktop environments. GNOME has been updated to version 45 while the new Plasma 6.1.1 desktop is also available. There have also been modifications to the software management tools...