Windows TCO: Flint and American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Stung
-
Michigan News ☛ Mayor says Flint has recovered most of key data after ransomware attack
Some city operations remain out of service following an Aug. 14 ransomware attack on Flint’s computer network but Mayor Sheldon Neeley says the city has successfully recovered most of its key data.
-
Security Week ☛ American Radio Relay League Paid $1 Million to Ransomware Gang
The national association for amateur radio American Radio Relay League (ARRL) last week revealed that it paid out a $1 million ransom after a disruptive May 2024 ransomware attack.