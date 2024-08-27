Video/Audio: Update At Your Peril (Microsoft Breaks Grub), Late Night Linux, LINUX Unplugged
Video ☛ Update At Your Peril - Microsoft Breaks Grub, Torvalds Talks Kernel, & Linux LLMs
Late Night Linux – Episode 296
Linux is 33 years old and we wonder what would have happened without it, Mozilla might be about to lose the sweet Surveillance Giant Google cash, Abusive Monopolist Microsoft breaks dual boot, Surveillance Giant Google quietly drops support for Chrome on old Ubuntu, the Fashion Company Apple tax hits Patreon, and an exciting new Raspberry Pi.
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Summer Kernel Corn Roast | LINUX Unplugged 577
Sixty vulnerabilities and exposures disclosed in one week sounds like a lot. We'll explain why it's just business as usual.
Video ☛ 577: Summer Kernel Corn Roast