today's howtos
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Add New Worker Node to Existing Kubernetes Cluster
Learn how to add new worker node to existing Kubernetes cluster, we will be using on-prem Kubernetes cluster deployed on Ubuntu 24.04.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Telegram on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Telegram on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Telegram, the popular cross-platform messaging app, has gained a massive following due to its focus on privacy, security, and ease of use.
ID Root ☛ How To Create Python Virtual Environment on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to create Python Virtual Environment on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Python is an interpreted, high-level, general-purpose programming language that has gained immense popularity since its inception in the late 1980s.
ID Root ☛ How To Install LAMP on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LAMP on Linux Mint 22. The LAMP stack, a powerful combination of Linux, Apache, MariaDB, and PHP, is the backbone of many web development projects. This open-source software bundle provides a robust and flexible environment for hosting dynamic websites and web applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kitty Terminal on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kitty Terminal on AlmaLinux 9. Kitty Terminal is a modern, fast, and feature-rich terminal emulator that has gained significant traction in the GNU/Linux community. It offers a wide array of features, including GPU-accelerated rendering, support for ligatures and emoji, and extensive customization options.
How to Install and Use Bitwarden Client on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Linux
Bitwarden Desktop App on Ubuntu 24.04 GNU/Linux allows users to store and manage passwords and other sensitive information with high encryption. Although open source, it offers many features beyond password storage, such as end-to-end encryption, password generation, and secured data sharing.