Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Linux Gizmos ☛ New Nuvoton’s M2003 Series with 32-bit Arm Cortex-M23 Core
Nuvoton Technology has introduced the M2003 series, a new line of 32-bit microcontrollers based on the Arm Cortex-M23 core, aimed at upgrading from traditional 8-bit microcontrollers. The M2003 series offers a balance between performance and system cost, making it suitable for applications in AIoT, industrial automation, smart homes, energy storage, and automotive electronics.
Arduino ☛ Storing ephemeral micropoetry on RFID cards for bite-sized readings
“Micropoetry,” in this context, is a style of short poem consisting of three lines. Each of those lines can contain up to 16 characters. That is roughly similar in overall length to a haiku, but doesn’t have any rules regarding syllables. In fact, some haikus couldn’t fit in this micropoem structure, as the lines would contain too many characters.
CNX Software ☛ Flexduino is an Arduino UNO clone made of a flexible PCB
YouTuber “EDISON SCIENCE CORNER” has designed yet another Arduino UNO clone but with a twist as the board is made out of a flexible PCB. Companies like JLCPCB, PCBWay, and others have been offering flexible PCB manufacturing services for a while, mostly for flat cables or small boards that need to fit around a case, but the Flexduino is a complete Arduino UNO clone made of a flex PCB, and it looks rather cool.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Fly drones hands-free using AeroCommand, a Raspberry Pi-powered Hey Hi (AI) controller
Gustavs Andersons has created a hands-free drone flying experience called AeroCommand that uses a Raspberry Pi and Hey Hi (AI) to make piloting more accessible.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Positron - an upside-down and portable 3D printer
I've been getting into 3D printing lately. I have an older Ender 3 V2 at home I bought during COVID. And in the past year I've acquired an Ender 3 S1, Bambu Labs P1S, and Prusa MK4.