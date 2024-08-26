Linux 6.11-rc5
-
LWN ☛ Kernel prepatch 6.11-rc5
The 6.11-rc5 kernel prepatch is out for
testing. "Other than the timing, there's not a whole lot unusual
here. The diffstat looks fairly flat, which means 'mostly pretty small
changes'." Linus Torvalds added a
note that today marks the 33rd anniversary of the first Linux
announcement; "A third of a century. And it *still* isn't ready".
-
LWN ☛ Linux 6.11-rc5
So I normally do the releases on a Sunday early afternoon, but I'm in an unusual timezone, and that would have been almost a full day earlier than usual. So I delayed things to the point where it was at least Sunday back home, even if not even remotely afternoon.
Other than the timing, there's not a whole lot unusual here. The diffstat looks fairly flat, which means "mostly pretty small changes". There's a couple of bumps here and there, but nothing worrisome: the biggest of them is in fact just a selftest update. The bulk of the (non-selftest) patches are in drivers (networking and gpu dominating - as is tradition), with some filesystem updates (bcachefs, but also smb and erofs), and the rest being mostly core networking and some architecture updates.
For details, see the appended shortlog, or just go dig even deeper in the git tree itself.
So please do go forth and test, it all looks safe,
Linus "famous last words" Torvalds
-
LWN ☛ Linux 6.11-rc5
On Sun, 25 Aug 2024 at 19:27, Linus Torvalds <torvalds@linux-foundation.org> wrote: > > I delayed things to the point where it was at least Sunday back home, > even if not even remotely afternoon. [..]
Oh, and I forgot to mention that there's something special about this Sunday: today, Aug 25th, is the 33th anniversary of the original public mention of Linux (although not using that name):
"I'm doing a (free) operating system (just a hobby, won't be big and professional like gnu) for 386(486) AT clones. This has been brewing since april, and is starting to get ready. [..]"
and while 33 years may not sound like a particularly round number, the "brewing since April" means that it was actually 33 and 1/3 years ago that it all started.
A third of a century. And it *still* isn't ready. I really need to get my sh*t together..
Linus