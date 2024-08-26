Tux Machines

9to5Linux

Happy 33rd Birthday, Linux!

On August 25th, 1991, the 21-year-old Finnish student Linus Benedict Torvalds made his now-famous announcement on the comp.os.minix newsgroup that he’s working on a free operating system for 386(486) AT clones, just as a “hobby.”

Linux 6.11-rc5

Microsoft Has Pretty Much Lost Uzbekistan Already [original]
Firefox and Edge are in 1%-2% territories
7 howtos for this morning
Good Reason to Delete Windows, Not Dual-Boot, and Call Out the Microsofters Who Worked to Impose 'Secure' Boot, Undermining Antitrust Complaints
OSMC's August update is here with Kodi 21.1
All devices supported by OSMC on Kodi v20 remain supported for Kodi v21
GSoC Projects in GNOME
3 new reports
Linux 6.11-rc5
and birthday note
only 4 stories of shows for now
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 25th, 2024
The 202nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 25th, 2024.
Here Are 5 Apps I Always Install When I Set Up a Linux Desktop
If you use modern technology regularly, there are doubtless certain apps difficult to imagine going without
I Ran Linux on My Smartphone, It's Still Held Back By Hardware
I once daily drove a Linux phone, the Librem 5, for a spell. I ended up selling it due to issues that primarily had to do with hardware
Bartib is an easy to use time tracking tool for the command line
Review: Nobara Project 40 and OpenMandriva 24.07 "ROME"
The Nobara Project distribution is a Fedora-based operating system
Some of the latest articles
Security, Linux, BSD, and more
coding related picks
What's new in BlissOS June 2024 releases?
We've uploaded new builds to our SourceForge page
Devices: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and Steam Deck
Some hardware news
many howtos
DDD-3.4.1 Debugger GUI released
DDD, the DATA DISPLAY DEBUGGER, version 3.4.1 has been released
Review of Napcat wireless NVR with solar-powered security cameras
Join Us: Contribute to Open Source as Marathi speaking person!
GNOME is one of the most widely used free and open-source desktop environments
I Finally Bought a Linux Laptop, Here's What I Chose and Why
I'd been using Linux operating systems on laptops for years, but always ones I'd manually installed where Windows or macOS existed before
Wine 9.16
The Wine development release 9.16 is now available
Ryzen 9 9950X runs 16% faster on an Intel-optimized Linux distro
Linux often the leads Windows in benchmark comparisons
AlmaLinux: Your Enterprise Linux Ticket to Freedom
This article explores why AlmaLinux is an attractive solution for sysadmins looking to upgrade their environment and deploy a new enterprise-capable distribution
5 Reasons Why I Stopped Using Ubuntu
Ubuntu has long been the face of Linux for many users
Linux hits new heights as desktop market share climbs
Despite Linux's growth, Windows remains the dominant desktop operating system
We only feature open source goodness
“your actual contribution to gentoo project is now pure shit!”
Ah, the life of a package maintainer. As far as controversial figures go, we probably rank somewhere under florist and nowhere near politician
LibreOffice 24.8 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The Document Foundation released today LibreOffice 24.8 as the latest stable version of this popular, powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite for GNU/Linux systems.
FreshRSS 1.24.2 Rolls Out New Security Features and Extensions
the most respected self-hosted RSS feed aggregators
This week in KDE: per-monitor brightness control and “update then shut down”
This week was all about the quality of life features
NVIDIA driver with Linux kernel 6.10 causing kernel oops | GamingOnLinux
NVIDIA is currently investigating a bug where their drivers are crashing on modern kernels (6.10+)
Valve and Steam: The Latest
3 new stories from GamingOnLinux
Some of the latest articles
Security related picks and Windows TCO
today's leftovers
R, Python and more
a few FOSS picks
Licensing Switches: CockroachDB Becomes Proprietary, Forgejo Now GPLv3+
licence changes
Events: IBM/Fedora, Linux Plumbers Conference and Debconf
Some Fedora reports and more
12 Desktop Environments in one Operating System and Optimizing DebOS
distro news
10 stories or projects
Games: 4D Golf, Lost For Swords, and More
4 stories from gamingonlinux
PostgreSQL: CloudNativePG 1.24.0 and 1.23.4, pgAdmin 4 8.11, JDBC 42.7.4
some psql-related releases
22 Free Log Viewers and YouTube Music Clients for GNU/Linux Systems
3 FOSS overviews
Linus Torvalds Still Turns Down "AI" Hype/Ponzi Scheme
not easy to fool
a pair of picks
Chrome dumped support for Ubuntu 18.04 – but it'll be back
it's back!
This Week in GNOME #162 Late Friday Edition
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from August 16 to August 23
Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want
deepin, the renowned Linux distribution from China
RefreshOS: A Potential Debian-based Alternative to Kubuntu
It may not be too exciting, but it's an alternative to exist. What do you think
Chromebook, Devices, and Openwashing
Linux offers a rich platform for anyone with an artistic inclination
many howtos for the morning
Windows TCO: NHS, Zimbabwe, Healthcare, and More
7 stories about the cost of Microsoft dependence
Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040-Powered FlippyDrive: An Optical Disc Drive Emulator for GameCube
The project has an open-source component
MYIR Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D1 Development Board with Future Debian and OpenWrt Support
According to the product page, future support for Debian and OpenWrt is also planned for this specific SoM
Many GNU/Linux Articles in How-To Geek This Month
lots in How-To Geek
qBittorrent v5.0 Now Available for Testing
The first release candidate for qBittorrent 5 is now available
Make Your Linux Terminal Look Like a Retro Computer With This App
I’m old
Inclusivity Activists are Destroying Open Source
Left Wing Extremists call people "Nazis", rip Open Source apart, in name of "Inclusivity".
IBM, CISA, and more
many howtos for now
mostly Invidious
Some of the latest articles