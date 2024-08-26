GSoC Projects in GNOME
Sudhanshu Tiwari: GSoC 2024: Final Project Report
GSoC 2024 has come to an end, so it's time to wrap up. I got the opportunity to contribute to the Vala Project which consists of an awesome programming language called Vala, and it gives me immense sense of accomplishment to know that my work will be beneficial for Vala programmers. I spent the 12 weeks working through the codebase of the Vala compiler, adding features and making the necessary changes to achieve the project goals. It was a valuable experience and I have learnt a lot by working with talented mentors and peers. This has undoubtedly shaped my journey as a developer and I plan to continue working on the project.
Divyansh Jain: TinySPARQL GSoC Final Report
We have finally reached the final week of GSoC. It has been an amazing journey! Let’s summarize what was done, the current state of the project and what’s next.
This summer, I had the opportunity to work as a student developer under the Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2024 program with the GNOME Community. I focused on creating a web-based Integrated Development Environment (IDE) specifically designed for writing and executing SPARQL queries within TinySPARQL (formerly Tracker).
This user-friendly interface empowers developers by allowing them to compose and edit multiline SPARQL queries directly in a code editor, eliminating the need for the traditional terminal approach. Once a query is written, it can be easily executed via the HTTP SPARQL endpoint, and the results will be displayed in a visually appealing format, enhancing readability and user experience.
Rachel Tam: Wrapping up my GSoC Project
TLDR: GSoC is ending soon and I’ve definitely learned a lot from my time here, if you’re interested in the code I’ve written for my GSoC project feel free to go straight to the end where I’ve linked all the MRs I’ve been involved
Hello GNOME community! Time flies and my time with GSoC working on a new Web-IDE for TinySPARQL is coming to a close. You might have seen my intro post about the project, or the lightning talk my colleague Demigod and I recorded together for GUADEC. In any case, I’m excited to show you guys our final product and talk about the next steps, both in terms of this project and my involvement with open source.
First of all, to reiterate the purpose of this project – we’ve been working the last few months to create a web-IDE to be used with TinySPARQL and LocalSearch for query testing in a more user-friendly environment, our main target audience being fellow developers that for any reasons need to interact with LocalSearch or TinySPARQL databases.