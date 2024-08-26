GSoC Projects in GNOME

We have finally reached the final week of GSoC. It has been an amazing journey! Let’s summarize what was done, the current state of the project and what’s next.

This summer, I had the opportunity to work as a student developer under the Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2024 program with the GNOME Community. I focused on creating a web-based Integrated Development Environment (IDE) specifically designed for writing and executing SPARQL queries within TinySPARQL (formerly Tracker).

This user-friendly interface empowers developers by allowing them to compose and edit multiline SPARQL queries directly in a code editor, eliminating the need for the traditional terminal approach. Once a query is written, it can be easily executed via the HTTP SPARQL endpoint, and the results will be displayed in a visually appealing format, enhancing readability and user experience.