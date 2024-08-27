Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

New Nuvoton’s M2003 Series with 32-bit Arm Cortex-M23 Core

Nuvoton Technology has introduced the M2003 series, a new line of 32-bit microcontrollers based on the Arm Cortex-M23 core, aimed at upgrading from traditional 8-bit microcontrollers. The M2003 series offers a balance between performance and system cost, making it suitable for applications in AIoT, industrial automation, smart homes, energy storage, and automotive electronics.

Tor Project blog

Wikileaks: A case study on journalism and encryption

Julian Assange is finally free in his homeland of Australia. The journalist, who spent years under persecution for exposing war crimes committed by the United States, shaped investigative journalism by utilizing encrypted technologies to safeguard sources, their information--and journalism itself.

news

4MLinux 46 Mini Linux Distro Released with New Apps, Integrated LAMP Server

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 27, 2024

4MLinux 46

4MLinux 46 is here more than five months after 4MLinux 45 to integrate the 4MServer edition into the main 4MLinux edition allowing users to set a very lightweight HTTP/FTP server based on BusyBox, Perl, Python, and Ruby technologies without having to download a separate ISO image.

Powered by the Linux 6.10 kernel and Mesa 24.0.4 graphics stack, this release also introduces new features like support for RAW image files from digital cameras (CRW/CR2, NEF, RAF, DNG), support for Windows Enhanced Metafiles (EMF images), and support for new apps, including DVDAuthor, VCDImager, and qv4l2.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Germany’s Sovereign Tech Fund Injects €686,400 into FreeBSD
Germany's STF funds FreeBSD with €686,400 to advance zero trust builds & SBOM tooling for enhanced security
Linux 6.11-rc5
and birthday note
Linux Market Share Covered By Different News Sites
A recent report from StatCounter gives the Linux community hope that the open-source desktop is finally being taken seriously
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos for now
OSMC's Kodi v21.1 update: Enhancing the Linux-based media center experience
OSMC (Open Source Media Center), a free and open-source media player operating system built on Linux, has released its new August version
This RISC-V Tablet Can Run Ubuntu and (Maybe) Android
DeepComputing has unveiled a new RISC-V tablet, the DC-ROMA RISC-V Pad II
LibreOffice 24.8 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The Document Foundation released today LibreOffice 24.8 as the latest stable version of this popular, powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite for GNU/Linux systems.
 
today's leftovers
Ubuntu, Free software, LibreOffice, and more
Security Leftovers
Security and Windows TCO
Programming Leftovers
Programming related picks
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, RISC-V, and More
4 stories for today
Open Source Initiative is Channelling 100% and Microsoft (Still)
because Microsoft paid for it
Mozilla Promotes Shopping, Firefox Nightly Report
Some Firefox and Mozilla news
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
IBM layoffs mostly
today's howtos
many commannd tips
4MLinux 46 Mini Linux Distro Released with New Apps, Integrated LAMP Server
4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability of 4MLinux 46 as the latest stable version of this mini Linux distribution featuring the lightweight JWM window manager.
Calligra 4.0 Office Suite Is Here with Qt 6 Port, New Sidebar Design, and More
KDE developer Carl Schwan announced today the release and general availability of Calligra 4.0 as a major release to this open-source office and graphics suite.
Windows TCO: Flint and American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Stung
Two stories about Windows incidents
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
7 stories about gadgets and devices
Video/Audio: Update At Your Peril (Microsoft Breaks Grub), Late Night Linux, LINUX Unplugged
3 new picks
Android Leftovers
Chrome on Android now vibrates when you pull to refresh
Comparison of Raspberry Pi 5 with 2GB and 8GB RAM – Hardware, benchmarks, and power consumption
Raspberry Pi OS updated to the latest version with...
Games: Steam Deck, Godot, Humble, and More
10 new stories
GParted Celebrates 20 Years of Partition Management Excellence
From 2004 to 2024, GParted celebrates 20 impactful years in tech, with 34M downloads and global usage in 250 countries
Torvalds Expresses Regret Over Merging Bcachefs into Kernel
Linus Torvalds criticizes Bcachefs' development in the Linux kernel, expressing frustration over unstable updates
Check Laptop Battery Health in Ubuntu from the Command Line
Want to check your battery health in Ubuntu from the command-line, no need to install anything extra
COSMIC Alpha Released! Here’s what people are saying
It’s happening! This is not a drill! The alpha version of COSMIC
Best Free and Open Source Software
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 11 high quality open source Linux presentation software
What's New In The Revised Blue Angel Criteria
KDE's Okular is the first software which got awarded with the Blue Angel label for resource and energy-efficient software products
Kate & Fonts
Let's use the features of Cascadia Code as an example
FrOScon 2024 And GSoC '24 Activities
FrOScon is the biggest conference about free and open-source software in Germany
13 Tips and Tweaks to Get More Out of KDE Konsole Terminal
It's time to kustomize the KDE Konsole
Jack Wallen's Linux Commands
Linux is the most secure OS on the market for a reason
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Proprietary Chaos (Microsoft Mostly)
3 stories
CoreELEC 21.1 JeOS for Kodi Released with Enhanced Hardware Support, 3D Playback
CoreELEC 21.1 ‘Just enough OS’ (JeOS) Linux distro for Amlogic hardware based on the award-winning Kodi media center software is now available with improved hardware support and new functionality.
today's leftovers
a handful more for today
Open Hardware: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
8 stories for today
Programming Leftovers
Programming picks for today
Kernel News and FUD
hype, too
BSD: FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and More
4 picks about BSDs
today's howtos
only a handful for now
Android Leftovers
Quick Share for Android to soon get drag-and-drop
OSMC's August update is here with Kodi 21.1
All devices supported by OSMC on Kodi v20 remain supported for Kodi v21
These 14 Linux Commands Helped Me Become a Better Troubleshooter
Using Linux, especially as a server, often means dealing with new errors and resolving them
Deepin 23 brings AI to the Linux desktop - and it's complicated
The latest release of Deepin Linux retains its usual beauty and adds a layer of AI to the desktop
Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D1-powered industrial SoM and dev board features dual GbE ports, cellular connectivity, and more
In terms of software, the company provides SDK featuring Linux 5.10
GSoC Projects in GNOME
3 new reports
Microsoft Has Pretty Much Lost Uzbekistan Already [original]
Firefox and Edge are in 1%-2% territories
todaay's howtos
7 howtos for this morning
today's leftovers
only 4 stories of shows for now
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 25th, 2024
The 202nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 25th, 2024.
Here Are 5 Apps I Always Install When I Set Up a Linux Desktop
If you use modern technology regularly, there are doubtless certain apps difficult to imagine going without
I Ran Linux on My Smartphone, It's Still Held Back By Hardware
I once daily drove a Linux phone, the Librem 5, for a spell. I ended up selling it due to issues that primarily had to do with hardware
Good Reason to Delete Windows, Not Dual-Boot, and Call Out the Microsofters Who Worked to Impose 'Secure' Boot, Undermining Antitrust Complaints
Windows TCO
Free and Open Source Software
Bartib is an easy to use time tracking tool for the command line
Review: Nobara Project 40 and OpenMandriva 24.07 "ROME"
The Nobara Project distribution is a Fedora-based operating system
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
Security, Linux, BSD, and more
today's programming leftovers
coding related picks
Happy 33rd Birthday, Linux!
Today is August 25th, which means that Linux turns 33 years old. Grab a glass of your favorite beverage and join me in celebrating the 33rd birthday of Linux.
What's new in BlissOS June 2024 releases?
We've uploaded new builds to our SourceForge page
Devices: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and Steam Deck
Some hardware news
today's howtos
many howtos
DDD-3.4.1 Debugger GUI released
DDD, the DATA DISPLAY DEBUGGER, version 3.4.1 has been released
Android Leftovers
Review of Napcat wireless NVR with solar-powered security cameras
Join Us: Contribute to Open Source as Marathi speaking person!
GNOME is one of the most widely used free and open-source desktop environments
I Finally Bought a Linux Laptop, Here's What I Chose and Why
I'd been using Linux operating systems on laptops for years, but always ones I'd manually installed where Windows or macOS existed before
Wine 9.16
The Wine development release 9.16 is now available
Ryzen 9 9950X runs 16% faster on an Intel-optimized Linux distro
Linux often the leads Windows in benchmark comparisons
AlmaLinux: Your Enterprise Linux Ticket to Freedom
This article explores why AlmaLinux is an attractive solution for sysadmins looking to upgrade their environment and deploy a new enterprise-capable distribution
5 Reasons Why I Stopped Using Ubuntu
Ubuntu has long been the face of Linux for many users
Linux hits new heights as desktop market share climbs
Despite Linux's growth, Windows remains the dominant desktop operating system
Best Free and Open Source Software
We only feature open source goodness
“your actual contribution to gentoo project is now pure shit!”
Ah, the life of a package maintainer. As far as controversial figures go, we probably rank somewhere under florist and nowhere near politician
FreshRSS 1.24.2 Rolls Out New Security Features and Extensions
the most respected self-hosted RSS feed aggregators
This week in KDE: per-monitor brightness control and “update then shut down”
This week was all about the quality of life features
NVIDIA driver with Linux kernel 6.10 causing kernel oops | GamingOnLinux
NVIDIA is currently investigating a bug where their drivers are crashing on modern kernels (6.10+)
Valve and Steam: The Latest
3 new stories from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles