4MLinux 46 Mini Linux Distro Released with New Apps, Integrated LAMP Server

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 27, 2024



4MLinux 46 is here more than five months after 4MLinux 45 to integrate the 4MServer edition into the main 4MLinux edition allowing users to set a very lightweight HTTP/FTP server based on BusyBox, Perl, Python, and Ruby technologies without having to download a separate ISO image.

Powered by the Linux 6.10 kernel and Mesa 24.0.4 graphics stack, this release also introduces new features like support for RAW image files from digital cameras (CRW/CR2, NEF, RAF, DNG), support for Windows Enhanced Metafiles (EMF images), and support for new apps, including DVDAuthor, VCDImager, and qv4l2.

